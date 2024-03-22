ARL: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.5 million.

ARL shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 39% in the last 12 months.

