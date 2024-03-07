Pros and Cons of Active Adult Communities

About three years ago, Lori Felix’s husband needed a double knee replacement. To accommodate his recovery, they needed to move…

About three years ago, Lori Felix’s husband needed a double knee replacement. To accommodate his recovery, they needed to move before the surgery.

After some searching, they landed at La Floresta, a 55-plus community with about 300 units — including ones all on one level — in Brea, California. It was exactly the right fit.

“We are so happy here,” says Felix, now 66.

What Are 55-Plus and Active Adult Communities?

The terms “55-plus community,” “active adult community,” “lifestyle communities” and “planned communities” refer to a setting that caters to the needs and preferences of adults over the age of 55.

These communities are designed for seniors who are able to care for themselves but may be looking to downsize to a community with others their same age and with similar interests.

[A Guide to Senior Apartments and Where to Find Them]

Pros and Cons of 55-Plus Communities

These communities come with a range of benefits, particularly amenities and activities.

“Typically, residents may enjoy in-house dining, scheduled activities, outings into the general community, field trips and in-house events that bring about social interaction,” says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area.

Other pros can include:

— Safety and security. Communities may be gated or have security personnel on-site.

— Low maintenance. Services may include landscaping, gardening and housekeeping so residents don’t have to maintain the property on their own.

— Social connection. Many older adults seek out these communities, particularly after the loss of a spouse, for the social network and to live alongside other people in the same stage of life.

On the other hand, there can be some drawbacks. Cons of living in a 55-plus community include:

— High homeowner’s association fees. Landscaping, snow removal, grounds upkeep and general maintenance come with a cost. During her search, Felix says the HOA was a “little off-putting,” but she and her husband crunched the numbers and realized they would get value for that money.

— Strict rules about how the property must look or be maintained. HOAs are notorious for insisting that all the properties look the same way, which can stifle individual expression and creativity.

— No on-site medical care or assisted living options. If you have a medical emergency, you’ll have to use the same public services as anyone in the wider community would. Residents need to be healthy enough to live independently, Landsverk says. If you need help with daily activities, have serious health issues, require regular monitoring or exhibit signs of dementia, these communities may not be a good fit.

— Smaller properties. Dwellings in these communities tend to be smaller, and downsizing can be difficult. For Felix, that was “the biggest challenge, but it has to be done.”

— Resale potential. Felix notes that they had some concern about whether they’d be able to sell their unit when it became time to move on. Ultimately, however, she and her husband decided to let that be their kids’ problem.

[Read: The Highest Medical Costs to Expect in Retirement.]

Types of 55-and Over Communities

The range of communities is vast, Landsverk says, but some common types include:

— Luxury.

— Apartment-living.

— Golf-centric.

— Resort style.

— Themed.

Jill DiDonna, chief marketing officer of GL Homes, a developer of luxury 55-plus communities in Florida, says their most recent community was designed to cater to fans of one wildly popular sport.

“We just opened the first indoor pickleball facility,” she notes.

Their campuses are also more resort-like, with pools, dining options, fitness rooms and other spaces dedicated to “different types of pursuits like arts and crafts, cards (and) cooking,” she adds.

[SEE: When Is It Time to Move From Independent to Assisted Living?]

Niche active adult communities or affinity active adult communities

So-called “niche” or “affinity” active adult communities are growing in popularity.

“These are less about age and more about what people like and aspire to,” explains Colin Milner, CEO and founder of the International Council on Active Aging.

Perhaps the best-known community is Margaritaville, which appeals to Jimmy Buffett fans and the “cheeseburgers in paradise” laid-back lifestyle. However, there are other communities built around common interests, such as golf, health and wellness, cultures, religions, professional backgrounds, the arts, pets, gardening and more.

“There’s a certain comfort to being around those who share our values and interests. It can be easier to develop bonds and relationships, and affinity communities can give people a ready-made sense of community,” Milner says.

However, it is important to realize that an affinity community will lack resident diversity to some degree. You should also consider if the interests and activities you enjoy today will still be appealing five or more years down the road.

Amenities of Active Adult Communities

Active adult apartments or homes can vary in size, from as little as 650 to 2,200 square feet or more. They generally offer easy access to parks and trails. They may be within close proximity to shopping or connected to retail establishments. Active adult communities are also often set in suburban or urban locations with cultural centers such as museums, entertainment venues and restaurants within easy reach.

Amenities can include:

— Common areas to encourage socialization. Examples include a bar/pub with liquor lockers, a fitness center with a full schedule of classes, a dog park, a pool and clubhouse, outdoor kitchens and areas for barbecuing.

— Concierge services. Residents may engage these services to help coordinate meal or grocery deliveries, transportation and referrals to housekeeping services.

— Space for health visits. While health care services are not a formal part of active adult communities, some may have a room or suite for telehealth visits, exams and offices for home health agencies. Some communities may also have health care in close proximity, such as doctors’ offices nearby, Milner adds.

The Cost of an Adult Active Community

The average cost of a 55-plus community can range widely, from about $1,000 to $5,000 a month.

“Of course, it all depends on ‘location, location, location,’ not to mention what kind of amenities are included,” Landsverk points out.

An active adult property in San Francisco, for instance, would come with a price tag generally matching the high cost of real estate in the area. The number of bedrooms or bathrooms and high-end amenities such as a pool or a country club-style clubhouse would also factor into cost.

Renting vs. buying

The type of agreement you make can matter, Landsverk says. For example, renting the property requires you sign a lease and pay an upfront fee, such as a security deposit or membership fee) before moving in.

If you’re going to buy the property, Landsverk recommends being “prepared to pay a substantial upfront fee after which you’ll pay monthly maintenance fees, association dues, real estate taxes/assessments, renovations and utilities.” Before signing, Landsverk underscores that you should read the fine print carefully and even have a lawyer review any documents.

Felix says she and her husband purchased their 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo for just under $600,000, which has likely since increased in value.

“There was a sale in our building recently for $930,000,” she notes.

Can Someone Under 55 Live in a 55-Plus Community?

Some communities are age-restricted, with at least 80% of residences housing one person in that age group. Others are age-targeted, meaning they are designed to attract adults over 55 but are not limited to them.

A younger person may be able to live in a 55-plus community on a short-term basis, Landsverk says, “but even that is frowned upon. By limiting the age restrictions, 55-plus communities are able to maintain a higher level of peace and quiet.”

Do You Fit the Active Adult Profile for a 55-Plus Community?

Most candidates for active adult communities are seeking a lifestyle-oriented living situation, with a desire for enhanced socialization, wellness and lifestyle programs. Good candidates for this kind of living situation are folks who:

— Are not ready for traditional senior housing or long-term care.

— Do not need daily skilled nursing care or assistance with activities of daily living.

— Do want wellness amenities, such as a gym or pool.

— Do want activity programming and facilities.

— Are looking to connect with their peers.

Questions to Ask Yourself

Once you decide to explore active adult living, you need to determine which one might be right for you. To make this assessment, ask yourself some questions, says Greg Hunteman, who specializes in senior living communities as president of Austin, Texas-based Pi Architects.

Potential questions include:

— What recreational activities and hobbies are most important to me? Does the community have the resources and facilities to enable me to pursue these?

— Will I continue to work in some capacity? Does the facility have a business center and the technology I need? Is there room in the living spaces for an office?

— Are there good restaurants, coffee shops, bars and other eateries nearby?

— Is there adequate parking? How convenient is the parking lot or garage?

— What are my financial resources? Can I afford everything I want in an active adult community, or do I need to make some compromises?

— What is my health like? What health care resources or care might I need in five years? In 10 years? How important is it for me to age in place?

— Is it important for me to engage with people who are different from me, or do I prefer to associate with those with common interests?

— Do I expect to entertain? Who will I entertain? How often?

— Will my pets be welcome? What amenities are available for them? Is there an extra cost for pets? What, if any, limits are there for where my pet will be allowed to go?

— Will I live here full-time? If I’m only here for part of the year, will my home be safe? Can someone take in my mail and water my plants?

Finding a 55-Plus Active Adult Community Near You

The first step in finding the right 55-plus active adult community for you is determining your preferred location.

“It’s better to be near relatives and/or your circle of friends,” Landsverk says.

She also suggests:

— Using online search tools to build an initial list of properties to check out. U.S. News offers an online tool to find the best senior living options near you.

— Assess your budget, and ask about which amenities and services are offered. Keep in mind that as you age, the level of care you require will increase, and so will the cost. Plan ahead for assisted living and nursing home accommodations.

— Introduce yourself to residents, and see what their impressions are.

— Look up online ratings, and check with regulatory agencies and the Better Business Bureau to see communities’ standings.

— If possible, join activities that are open to visitors.

— Take your time, and don’t rush into any decisions.

Touring Active Adult Communities

As you’re visiting active adult communities, you’ll want to make sure that the community is compatible with your desires.

“You want a place where you would like to hang out — a place that has energy and excitement,” Hunteman says. “You should get a sense that this is someplace you could picture yourself living and having the kind of life you want.”

He also suggests making observations: “Are the interiors and grounds well maintained? Are the exterior and interior spaces well connected? Are the common areas clean and free of clutter? Are windows clean, and is there a lot of natural light? All of what you see around you can help determine if this is the right community for you.”

For those with families nearby, Milner says that some communities may be more kid-friendly, offering on-site summer camps for youngsters and providing access to pools and outdoor areas. See what options are available to you.

For many seniors, finding the right fit and moving to one of these communities offers a whole new lease on life.

“We’ve made so many nice friends, and everybody is in the same life phase,” Felix says. “We share grandparenting tips and have happy hours. We go on trips together. It’s just been wonderful.”

More from U.S. News

12 Best Superfoods: Healthiest Nutrient-Dense Foods for Older Adults

How Alcohol Can Accelerate the Aging Process and Damage Your Health

Pros and Cons of Assisted Living

Pros and Cons of Active Adult Communities originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/08/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.