8 Best Finance Jobs to Pursue

If you’re passionate about numbers, market trends and financial strategies, a career in finance might be the right path.

Wading through the abundant career options in this field can be overwhelming, so we’ve done the legwork for you. We considered factors such as income, unemployment, work-life balance and future career prospects to curate a list of the best jobs in finance.

These represent the top finance jobs according to the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. They require professionals to understand money management, financial strategies and other money-specific skills. Income and unemployment data are from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

8. Credit Counselor

Median salary: $47,320

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Credit counselors provide guidance to individuals or organizations struggling with debt management and credit issues. When you work with a credit counselor, they will typically assess your financial situation to create a personalized plan to help you improve your creditworthiness. In some cases, a credit counselor may also negotiate with creditors to establish repayment plans and reduce interest rates on your behalf.

Learn more about credit counselors.

7. Cost Estimator

Median salary: $71,200

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

As their name suggests, cost estimators analyze project specifications such as duration, labor requirements and materials to estimate the total expenses involved in construction, manufacturing or other projects.

While a four-year degree is not always a prerequisite to enter the field, most cost estimators have a bachelor’s degree in a related field such as construction management, accounting, finance, business or economics.

Learn more about cost estimators.

6. Loan Officer

Median salary: $65,740

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

A loan officer works for a financial institution or an independent lender to recommend, advise and approve loan applications for individuals and businesses. These professionals review loan applications, gauge the creditworthiness of borrowers and often provide personalized recommendations to guide borrowers through the application process.

To become a loan officer, you’ll typically need a bachelor’s degree in a field such as business or finance. Some employers may not require a bachelor’s degree if you have related work experience in sales, banking or a comparable field. However, you must have a mortgage loan originator license to specialize in mortgage lending.

Learn more about loan officers.

5. Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median salary: $45,860

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerk ranks No. 18 among the Best Business Jobs. These professionals wear many hats. Some of their duties include handling payroll, creating financial statements and checking reports for accuracy.

While having a college degree can be beneficial, certifications and work experience are even more important in this field. If you’re interested in becoming a bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerk, consider obtaining certifications such as QuickBooks, certified payroll professional and Microsoft Excel to stand out among other job applicants.

Learn more about bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks.

4. Accountant

Median salary: $78,000

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Accountants keep track and analyze financial records for individuals or organizations. Their daily tasks could look different depending on where they work , but most are responsible for things such as filing and managing financial data for tax compliance, preparing financial statements and maintaining records of a company’s daily transactions.

Accountants typically have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in accounting or a related field. To improve your job prospects, consider pursuing additional certifications, such as taking the certified public accountant exam to become a CPA.

Learn more about accountants.

3. Financial Advisor

Median salary: $95,390

Unemployment rate: 1.7%

Financial advisors rank No. 10 among the Best Business Jobs. They meet with individuals and businesses to help them make informed decisions about their financial future — be it building a comfortable retirement nest egg or determining the profitability of a corporate development project.

Most financial advisors are either self-employed or work in the finance and insurance industry. According to the BLS, the employment of financial advisors is projected to grow 12.8% from 2022 to 2032 — much faster than other occupations — and around 42,000 jobs should open up.

Having a bachelor’s degree in business, finance or social science could be helpful if you want to pursue this career path. Earning certifications like the certified financial planner designation from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards can also help you stand out in the job market.

Learn more about financial advisors.

2. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Unemployment rate: N/A

Actuary ranks No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 8 among the Best STEM Jobs. These are highly skilled professionals with a deep understanding of mathematics, statistics and financial theory.

By calculating potential risks, probabilities and expenses of future events, these highly sought-after experts help organizations and individuals make informed decisions and ensure their financial security. Many actuaries work in the insurance industry to help insurers design profitable and sustainable coverage policies.

Generally, actuaries have undergraduate degrees in actuarial science, statistics or other analytical fields. Some employers may also expect prospective hires to have passed certification exams from the Casualty Actuarial Society and the Society of Actuaries.

Learn more about actuaries.

1. Financial Manager

Median salary: $139,790

Unemployment rate: 1.4%

Financial managers rank No. 1 among the Best Business Jobs, No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs and No. 12 in the Best-Paying Jobs. They oversee the finances of a company or organization by analyzing financial data, studying trends and providing strategic recommendations to ensure long-term financial growth.

To pursue a career in this lucrative field, you must have a bachelor’s degree and typically five or more years of experience in a related financial occupation like accounting. Although not required, a master’s degree in a related field or a chartered financial analyst certification can boost your credibility and open doors to higher positions within larger organizations.

Learn more about financial managers.

Update 03/19/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.