7 Best Technology Jobs in the U.S.

Secure a great future with a technology job.

The tech industry is an attractive field for a variety of reasons. For starters, there’s demand for tech-skilled employees, given the global economy’s increasing reliance on digitalization. It’s also a high-paying industry that offers plenty of remote work opportunities.

If you’re considering a job in tech, check out the salaries and growth potential of our seven top picks. All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, filtered by those in the technology industry. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

7. Computer Network Architect

Median salary: $126,900

Expected job growth by 2032: 3.5%

Computer network architects design, build and maintain numerous types of data communication networks, from cloud infrastructures to smaller intranets.

This job requires not only technical skills but also business acumen since architects need to understand the company’s goals and how to meet those objectives. They also have to operate within a budget and manage staff.

Most computer network architects have at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems or a related field. They may also have experience as an IT manager or a computer systems analyst.

6. Computer Systems Analyst

Median salary: $102,240

Expected job growth by 2032: 9.6%

Computer systems analysts design efficient computer systems and processes for clients. To be successful, they must understand how a business operates and what type of technology it requires. Computer systems analysts are also responsible for installing new systems and training people to use them.

Computer system analysts are needed in almost every industry, so these professionals could work at a computer system design firm, for a government entity, or in finance or health care. The BLS predicts that approximately 51,000 computer systems analyst jobs should open up between 2022 and 2032.

5. Web Developer

Median salary: $78,580

Expected job growth by 2032: 17%

Web developers design, create and maintain websites using programming languages and frameworks. They are typically grouped into three types: back end, front end and full stack. Back-end developers write code that stores and processes data on a website. Front-end developers focus more on the user interface and have an eye for design. Full-stack developers specialize in both front- and back-end web development.

Although many employers prefer prospective web developers to have a college degree, applicants may get by with an associate degree or a web development certificate from a coding boot camp like Codecademy.

4. Data Scientist

Median salary: $103,500

Expected job growth by 2032: 35.2%

Data scientist ranks No. 7 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 8 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. They use tools like Python, Tableau and Excel to sift through numbers and research to determine what all the data means and help organizations make better decisions.

Many data scientists have college degrees in engineering, math or computer science, but some employers are open to job applicants without a traditional four-year degree. If you don’t have a bachelor’s degree but are interested in becoming a data scientist, consider looking into boot camps and online programs that teach data science skills.

3. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $112,000

Expected job growth by 2032: 31.5%

Information security analyst ranks No. 6 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 7 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. These professionals protect an organization’s information systems from hackers and cyberattacks.

Unfortunately, malware and cyberattacks are more common than ever. Without information security analysts, companies and governments could find themselves at the mercy of cybercriminals who shut down computer systems until a ransom is paid.

Information security analysts may work for a government office, health care organization, bank, retail corporation or any group that depends on keeping its information systems safe from cyberattacks.

2. IT Manager

Median salary: $164,070

Expected job growth by 2032: 15.4%

IT manager ranks No. 3 among the Best STEM Jobs, No. 4 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking and No. 8 among the Best-Paying Jobs.

An information technology manager, also known as an information systems manager, is responsible for delivering short- and long-term visions for a company’s technology needs and goals.

On a daily basis, these professionals may coordinate IT projects, manage team assignments, troubleshoot technical issues and evaluate system performance. They also communicate with stakeholders and collaborate with other departments to ensure IT initiatives align with business objectives.

1. Software Developer

Median salary: $127,260

Expected job growth by 2032: 25.7%

Aside from being the top tech job, software developer ranks No. 2 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 3 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Developers work in a range of industries using programming languages and design knowledge to build all kinds of software products, from apps to commercial and government systems.

Although many software developers have a bachelor’s degree in a related field like computer science, some companies don’t require a college diploma and will consider a strong portfolio demonstrating solid coding skills.

Software development is one of the most lucrative jobs in the tech industry. Many developers earn $200,000 or more annually, especially if they work for a big tech company like Meta or Google. The BLS predicts an estimated 410,400 software development jobs should open up by 2032.

7 Best Technology Jobs in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/26/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.