14 High-Paying Jobs Without a College Degree

You don’t need a four-year degree to score these jobs.

A college degree is not a prerequisite for all high-paying professions. Some only require a high school diploma, and some are accessible with postsecondary education and training. We’ve compiled a list of 14 high-paying jobs without a degree to help you explore lucrative career paths that don’t come with strict education requirements.

All the jobs on this list are taken from the U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking, filtered by those that only require a high school diploma or have no formal education credential. All of these jobs pay a median wage of $45,000 or more per year. Many of these jobs also feature a low unemployment rate and significant projected job growth. Data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

14. Bus Driver

Median salary: $50,890

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 5.4%

Bus drivers are the unsung heroes of the roads. They follow scheduled routes to pick up and drop off passengers at designated stops. Generally, a high school diploma or its equivalent is enough to enter the profession, but most states require drivers to be at least 18 years old and 21 to drive across state lines. A clean driving record and a commercial driver’s license are prerequisites as well.

Learn more about bus drivers.

13. Carpenter

Median salary: $51,390

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 0.9%

Carpenter ranks No. 6 among the Best Construction Jobs. Carpenters craft and install wooden structures, such as frameworks, cabinets and furniture. To become one, you must be able to interpret blueprints, measure and cut materials, and assemble projects with precision.

A college degree is not necessary to enter the field. However, prospective carpenters may complete an apprenticeship program after earning a high school diploma or its equivalent.

Learn more about carpenters.

12. Auto Mechanic

Median salary: $46,970

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job growth by 2032: 1.6%

Auto mechanic ranks No. 4 among the Best Maintenance and Repair Jobs. Mechanics inspect and repair vehicles as well as perform basic maintenance, such as changing oil and checking fluid levels.

Although a college degree is not a requirement for becoming an automotive technician, having an associate degree or completing vocational school can be helpful.

Learn more about auto mechanics.

11. Plumber

Median salary: $60,090

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 2.3%

Plumber ranks No. 4 among the Best Construction Jobs. They install, repair and maintain plumbing systems, including pipes, fixtures and appliances.

Although you don’t need a college degree to become a plumber, some unions and businesses require you to receive technical education and up to 2,000 hours of paid training working alongside an experienced plumber before you can officially start working independently.

Learn more about plumbers.

10. Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $47,180

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job growth by 2032: 8.5%

Medical records technician ranks No. 12 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. These workers keep track of patient files and use the medical coding system. Some employers may require an associate degree or certification, while others may only ask for a high school diploma.

Learn more about medical records technicians.

9. Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $45,230

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 22.3%

Solar photovoltaic installer ranks No. 3 among the Best Construction Jobs. The job involves installing solar panels on rooftops of buildings and also maintaining them. Although they typically receive on-the-job training for up to a year, most photovoltaic installers have at least a high school diploma before entering the field. Some take courses at a community college to prepare for this role as well.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

8. Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurse

Median salary: $54,620

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job growth by 2032: 5.3%

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses must undertake an approved program that usually takes one year to complete. They work with doctors and registered nurses to provide basic medical care and monitor patient health. This career ranks No. 10 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree.

Learn more about licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses.

7. Choreographer

Median salary: $50,990

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 5%

Choreographer ranks No. 2 among the Best Creative and Media Jobs and No. 9 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. They design and create dance sequences for performances and productions and collaborate with dancers to bring their artistic vision to life. Choreographers typically have at least a high school diploma or its equivalent although it’s not strictly required.

Learn more about choreographers.

6. Massage Therapist

Median salary: $49,860

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job growth by 2032: 18.3%

Massage therapists relieve pain and stress for patients. They treat injured muscles and joints by applying pressure or using other healing techniques. Depending on the state they work in, massage therapists may need to be licensed or have a postsecondary education.

Learn more about massage therapists.

5. Flight Attendant

Median salary: $63,760

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 11.4%

Flight attendant ranks No. 5 among the Best Social Services Jobs. They’re members of the flight crew who maintain the safety and comfort of passengers. If you’re interested in becoming a flight attendant, you’ll need to have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate as well as experience working in customer service.

Learn more about flight attendants.

4. Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $57,320

Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

Projected job growth by 2032: 44.9%

Wind turbine technician ranks No. 4 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree. These technicians maintain and install wind turbines. They learn electric and hydraulic maintenance, mechanical systems and other skills in technical school. They also learn on the job.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

3. Electrician

Median salary: $60,240

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 6.4%

Electrician ranks No. 1 among the Best Construction Jobs. Electricians install and maintain electrical systems for power, lighting, communication and more. They must be licensed in most states, and they usually attend technical school or learn as apprentices.

Learn more about electricians.

2. Community Health Worker

Median salary: $46,190

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 14.5%

Community health worker ranks No. 4 among the Best Social Services Jobs. They work with communities to help people get access to health care and social services such as Medicare. They also do outreach to help people get past barriers to aid. Community health workers ensure people have access to housing, for example.

Learn more about community health workers.

1. Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $59,020

Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

Projected job growth by 2032: 14.7%

Hearing aid specialist ranks No. 1 among the Best Jobs Without a College Degree and No. 4 among the Best Health Care Support Jobs. They help individuals with hearing loss to fit, select and maintain their hearing aids. To become one, you can either obtain a degree in hearing instrument fitting and dispensing or receive on-the-job training at your workplace.

Learn more about hearing aid specialists.

