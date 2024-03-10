Essential Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before Your Next Stay

Packing your hospital overnight bag Going to a hospital is inherently stressful, whether it’s an emergency situation, a series of…

Packing your hospital overnight bag

Going to a hospital is inherently stressful, whether it’s an emergency situation, a series of tests or elective surgery.

Properly preparing for your hospital stay helps alleviate stress. Understanding what to pack and what to leave behind plays a crucial role in helping patients navigate their hospital stay more smoothly.

Bringing the right items, including important documents and personal care items, not only makes your stay less overwhelming but also assists your health care providers in delivering optimal care.

“Having information that is key to care, such as a list of prescriptions, along with items that bring added comfort allow patients, doctors and nurses to focus on medical procedures and recovery,” says Bianca Radney, vice president of patient and family experience for Texas Health Resources based in Arlington, Texas.

Here is what to pack for a hospital stay:

1. Legal documents

When preparing for an overnight stay, particularly an intensive procedure, it’s important to have certain legal documents on hand to ensure smooth communication and care. These include:

— Medical power of attorney.

— Durable power of attorney.

— Living well or advance health care directive.

— Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, if that’s your preference and you have one.

Be sure to bring a durable power of attorney — or a more comprehensive legal document granting someone the authority to make legal, financial, personal and health-related decisions on your behalf — if you have one.

An advance health care directive, which many people with cancer or another chronic condition have, is a legal document that details the type of medical care you desire if you become gravely ill and are near death. The directive specifies what type of medical treatments you wish to receive and which ones you don’t want. The document can designate an individual — a medical power of attorney, also known as a health care proxy — who will make sure your health care decisions are honored if you become incapacitated and unable to make decisions for yourself.

2. Toiletries

Whether you plan on staying at the hospital for one night or for several, it’s a good idea to bring basic toiletries, including:

— Hairbrush or comb.

— Toothpaste.

— Toothbrush.

— Dental floss.

— Shampoo and conditioner.

— Soap or other skin care products.

— Deodorant.

— Shaving cream and razor.

— Tampons or sanitary pads.

— Ear plugs, as hospital machines often beep loudly throughout the night.

Hospitals can provide some personal care items, but if you are particular about what products you use, be sure to pack those in your bag to make your hospital stay more comfortable.

3. Reading material

Want to read the latest hot mystery novel? Looking to catch up on a well-reviewed nonfiction book on contemporary politics? Feeling guilty about copies of your magazine subscription that are stacking up in your bedroom? You’re likely to have lots of down time between tests and preparing for surgery, so having reading material on hand can help pass the time.

Consider packing items like:

— Books.

— Magazines or newspapers.

— Coloring books.

— E-books.

— Audiobooks or podcasts, if you’d prefer to listen rather than read.

An electronic tablet can help you save space, if you have one. You can download several books on your device, without having to pack physical books.

“Reading is wonderful if you don’t want to watch TV in your room,” says Gary Mennie, chief medical officer for the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur. “Otherwise, you’re sitting in your room, bored.”

4. Electronics

When packing your hospital overnight bag, consider electronic items that can provide entertainment, communication or relaxation, such as:

— Cellphone.

— Headphones or earbuds.

— Tablet or laptop.

— Chargers.

Be considerate of a potential roommate or hospital staff by using earbuds to watch TV shows, videos and movies on your phone or laptop in shared spaces.

Patients sometimes forget to pack their chargers when they’re discharged from the hospital. Consider setting a reminder for yourself or asking a family or friend to be responsible for ensuring it’s packed before you leave.

5. Clothes

Prioritize comfort and practicality when packing your hospital overnight bag. Consider the following clothing items:

— Loose-fitting pajamas.

— Robe or cardigan.

— Socks.

— Underwear.

— Bras.

— Eye mask for sleeping, as hospital lights can be bright.

— Slippers or comfortable shoes.

— Change of clothes for discharge.

If you want to wear something more robust than a flimsy hospital gown, it’s OK to bring your favorite robe or comfortable pajamas, Mennie says. Some people tend to feel cold and will feel more comfortable wearing their own fleece or cotton robe.

Loose-fitting nightclothes — especially button-up tops that are easy to put on and take off — shouldn’t hinder the efforts of nurses to check your blood pressure, draw blood or conduct other needed tests.

6. Essential personal items

If you’re one of the 30 million Americans who uses a CPAP mask for sleep apnea, an eye mask or ear plugs to help you get some shuteye, being away from home for one or more nights doesn’t mean throwing your whole routine out the window.

Consider bringing essential personal care items that contribute to your overall comfort, well-being and any specific medical needs, such as:

— CPAP machine or other breathing aids.

— Eyeglasses or contact lenses and supplies.

— Dentures or dental appliances.

— Mobility aids, like a cane or walker.

— Hearing aids or assistive listening devices.

Forgetting an essential personal item could be detrimental to your care. For example, it will be vital to be able to clearly hear what your nurses and doctors tell you about your procedure and your recovery, says Tanya Barahona, a registered nurse and patient educator at Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, California. So, not having your hearing aids with you could mean missing key information.

If you grind your teeth when you sleep and wear a night guard to protect your teeth, be sure to include that in your hospital bag as well — particularly because hospital stays are often associated with stress and anxiety, a common trigger for teeth grinding.

7. Personal documents

Whatever procedure you’re scheduled for, you’ll need to provide personal identification or documentation when you check in at the hospital registration desk. Having this information on hand will help ensure a smooth admission process and that you receive accurate medical care.

You should bring your:

— Driver’s license or another government-issued ID card.

— Health insurance information.

— Medicare or Medicaid card, if applicable.

— Health savings account (HSA) or flexible spending account (FSA) information, if applicable.

— Emergency contact information.

For quick and easy access, keep all of your important documents organized in a particular pocket of a backpack or inside a file folder.

8. Writing materials

It’s likely that your health care provider will be telling you important information during your hospital stay. The volume of information may feel overwhelming, so it’s a good idea to write down what your clinical care team says about your test results, procedure, recovery and treatment plan.

To help you keep track, you should bring:

— Pen or pencil.

— Notepad.

— Journal.

While a small notebook or journal can be useful for writing down thoughts to help pass the time or as an outlet during a tough few days in the hospital, it is also useful for jotting down any questions you have for your health care providers. It’s easy to forget important questions or concerns, especially during a quick, unexpected stop-by visit from your care team or if you’re taking medication that makes you groggy. Writing down your questions as they arise serves as a great memory aid.

In addition to documenting symptoms, procedures and test results, you want to write down anything else that seems relevant to your care or your patient experience, says Jennifer L. FitzPatrick, a certified speaking professional based in Chester, Maryland, and author of the book “Reimagining Customer Service in Healthcare.”

Consider jotting down the names of staff members who are particularly helpful so you can ask for them if you need an ally or advocate. You also want to document if there are any positive or negative experiences in case you need to remember them when you are asked to complete a review of the hospital.

“Hospitals take those comments very seriously,” FitzPatrick says.

9. Personal medical information and history

When considering what to pack for an overnight hospital stay, it’s crucial to bring:

— List of medications.

— List of allergies.

— List of your health care providers and their contact information.

— Your medical history.

— Copies of recent test results, like X-rays, MRIs or blood tests.

Your health care providers in the hospital will need this information for several reasons:

— To make sure you take the medications you need.

— To avoid giving you any meds that might interact or affect you in an adverse way. For instance, some medications can increase the risk of heart failure.

— In case of emergency to let them know what they can or can’t administer when immediate treatment is needed.

— For care coordination.

— To avoid unnecessary tests or procedures.

Dr. Joyce Wahr, a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School, notes that many patients have multiple physicians for different medical conditions and may use more than one pharmacy, which may make it feel overwhelming to construct an accurate and comprehensive list of medications and allergies for your hospital health care providers.

If that is your situation, your primary health care provider should be able to help you compile a list of your prescription medications and allergies.

10. Your medications

On top of your list of meds, don’t forget to bring along the actual medications too. You’ll typically want to keep taking your prescription medications during your hospital stay, Mennie says.

Bring your medications in their original containers, and consider noting dosage instructions for each medication you take. If you’re taking heart medication or antidepressants, you should try to maintain your usual regimen unless your regular physician or hospital provider advises against it.

11. Friends and family

Of course, you won’t literally “pack” a friend or a loved one, but it’s important that someone who knows you and your health history is with you at the hospital as much as possible, Wahr says.

The presence of a relative or trusted friend could help you stay calm and centered before your procedure, as well as after the surgery, when you’re coming off of sedation and are confused, groggy and disoriented.

“Having someone to hear what the doctors and nurses say who can also ask questions and advocate for the patient is very important,” Wahr says. “Patient’s families and friends know a lot about the patient and can help get the right care for (them).”

Ideally, you should have at least one friend or family member with you each day you are in the hospital to help keep your spirits up, to keep track of what doctors and nurses are saying about your care and recovery and to speak up for you if needed, FitzPatrick says.

“Push back if the hospital refuses you the right to have a minimum of one visitor,” FitzPatrick adds. “Everyone needs at least one family member or friend to cheer them up, distract them and to serve as an advocate.”

What to pack for an overnight hospital stay

— Legal documents.

— Toiletries.

— Reading material.

— Electronics.

— Clothes.

— Essential personal items.

— Identification documents.

— Writing materials.

— Personal medical information and history.

— Your medications.

— Friends and family.

More from U.S. News

A Guide to Exercise After Surgery

Reasons You Should Call Off a Surgery

15 Questions to Ask Your Orthopedist During Your First Appointment

Essential Items to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before Your Next Stay originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 03/14/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.