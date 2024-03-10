10 Affordable Mountain Towns for Retirement

If you love scenic views and outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing, retirement in the mountains may be an…

If you love scenic views and outdoor activities such as hiking and skiing, retirement in the mountains may be an ideal fit. While many mountain areas cater to tourism, you’ll find amenities for older residents, too. “Many mountain towns offer a sense of community that retirees can appreciate, with opportunities to engage in social activities and events,” said Chad Brinkle, owner and founder of High Country Off-Road in Wilmington, North Carolina, in an email.

Cost of living is also a top consideration for retirees pondering mountain living, and some areas are less pricey than others. To find the best mountain towns for retirees, we spoke to local experts and evaluated data from U.S. News Best Places to Retire and Best Places to Live.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are some of the most affordable U.S. mountain towns for retirement:

— Asheville, North Carolina.

— Boise, Idaho.

— Chattanooga, Tennessee.

— Colorado Springs, Colorado.

— Fayetteville, Arkansas.

— Hickory, North Carolina.

— Huntsville, Alabama.

— Knoxville, Tennessee.

— Reno, Nevada.

— Spokane, Washington.

Asheville, North Carolina

If you love the arts, you may find inspiration in this North Carolina mountain town and its many museums, galleries and art festivals. There’s also plenty to do outdoors. “Asheville boasts stunning natural scenery, including the Blue Ridge Mountains and the French Broad River, which provide opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and kayaking,” Brinkle said.

Notably, Asheville is a popular retirement spot, and more than a quarter of the population is age 60 or older. The median home price in Asheville is $358,383, and the median monthly rent is $1,008.

Boise, Idaho

Idaho’s state capital city combines city amenities with convenient access to outdoor activities. The nearest ski area, Bogus Basin, is just 16 miles from downtown Boise. You can also go snowmobiling, ice skating or snowshoeing nearby.

The more than 2.5 million-acre Boise National Forest includes over 500 trails and the towering 10,000-foot peak of Trinity Mountain. Slightly farther afield is the Sawtooth National Forest, which has jagged peaks, high alpine lakes and diverse terrain that allows for hiking and fishing in the summer and skiing and snowmobiling in the winter. A home in Boise costs a median of $221,475, or $1,107 monthly for renters.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located near the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga offers residents a chance to go hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing. The top of Lookout Mountain is just a 15-minute drive from downtown. At the same time, Chattanooga has many urban amenities, including cozy coffee shops, annual festivals and an array of public art. There are nearby historical sites to visit, too. The median home price in Chattanooga is $343,217 and $913 monthly to rent.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Between Pikes Peak, Seven Falls and Garden of the Gods Park, this Rocky Mountain city never lacks scenery. The high elevation and abundant fresh air make Colorado Springs the ideal spot for athletes to train at the U.S. Olympic Complex, located near the heart of the city.

The economy is driven by several military bases in the area. The median home price is $515,694 and renters pay a median $1,349 per month. If you move from a larger city, you’ll likely find that your expenditures on home maintenance and repairs drop. Groceries and entertainment costs could be less too.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

If you have a lifelong love of learning, this mountain town might be right for you. Fayetteville has an educational vibe, and Arkansas seniors age 60 and older can take classes tuition-free at the University of Arkansas. Students and residents also have access to a complimentary bus service.

You can join other retirees to explore the Ozark National Forest or Devil’s Den State Park. The low housing costs make it easy to relocate to this picturesque and lively city. The median home price is $369,179 and the median rent is $927 monthly.

Hickory, North Carolina

Set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Hickory has great views. Named for a log tavern that was established under a hickory tree in the 1850s, this area has plenty of history to enjoy. You can wander through the many unique shops, including those that make furniture pieces and crafts. There are also pottery studios, art galleries, museums and community theaters to check out.

Besides escaping to the mountains, you can explore the nearby water, including Lake Hickory and the Catawba River. Bakers Mountain Park features a hike with some of the best views of Hickory.

The local housing costs may suit retiree budgets. The median home price is $219,950 or $743 per month for renters.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is located in the Tennessee River Valley near several mountains and large hills. Monte Sano Mountain, which means mountain of health in Spanish, can be explored along with Monte Sano State Park, which has an admission fee of just $2 for seniors age 62 and older. For those who want to continue to work in retirement, Huntsville has a wide variety of interesting job opportunities and a highly educated population thanks to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, the U.S. Army’s Redstone Arsenal and the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

Residents also have access to outdoor pursuits, including hiking in nearby parks, some of which feature waterfalls along their trails. If you decide to retire in Huntsville, you’ll find that the cost of living is below the national average. The median home price is $349,778, and renters pay a median of $912 monthly.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is an hour’s drive from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Hiking and mountain biking are popular activities in Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness, and the city has more than 112 miles of greenway trails. Knoxville is also a college town, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center provides health care services to the community.

As you look for housing, you may find costs that are lower than other ski destinations. The median home price is $360,500, while renters pay a median of $920 per month. Dividends and interest are the only types of income Tennessee taxes, and low-income seniors are exempt.

Reno, Nevada

Located in western Nevada near the border with California, Reno is a popular area for casinos and nightlife. From the city, it takes less than an hour by car to get to Lake Tahoe ski resorts. The median cost of homeownership is Reno is $619,972. The median rent is $1,250 per month.

As you search for a community in the area, consider what you want to be close to. “Like any dream home, there are trade-offs and obstacles you’ll want to consider first,” said Dallas Waldon, managing partner of Land Boss in El Dorado Hills, California, a real estate agency specializing in Reno properties, in an email.

In Reno, the taxes and costs of living are lower than those in California. However, you may have to drive farther for certain services. If you want to work, you could look for a part-time position, as some Bay Area tech companies have facilities in Reno.

Spokane, Washington

Skiing and snowboarding are popular winter activities in Spokane, and there are five ski resorts within a two-hour drive from downtown. Mount Spokane State Park has more than 100 miles of trails in the Selkirk Mountains that allow for snowshoeing and snowmobiling in the winter and hiking and biking in the summer. While there is no shortage of snow-related activities in the area, Spokane features all four seasons during the year.

This inland Washington city near the border with Idaho has a far lower cost of living than pricey Seattle. The median home costs $439,491 or $997 in monthly rent. The area also features many new homes and retirement communities.

