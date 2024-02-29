Xometry: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $128.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $67.5 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $463.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

