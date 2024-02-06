Werner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.6 million.…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $821.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $811.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.4 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.28 billion.

