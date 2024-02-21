Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Kenston Forest 53, Amelia Academy 24 Wakefield School 41, Randolph-Macon Academy 24 VHSL Playoffs= Class 1= Region…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Kenston Forest 53, Amelia Academy 24

Wakefield School 41, Randolph-Macon Academy 24

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Essex 53, West Point 25

Westmoreland County 61, Charles City County High School 42

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Brunswick 53, William Campbell 37

Buffalo Gap 45, Rappahannock County 35

Class 2=

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

Floyd County 44, Patrick County 29

Liberty-Bedford 64, James River 37

Region D=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Central – Wise 71, Richlands 39

Gate City 49, Graham 40

Ridgeview 68, Marion 42

Union 63, Virginia 44

Class 4=

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Chancellor 65, Hanover 50

Monacan 91, Henrico 68

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Charlottesville 58, John Handley 53

Salem 55, Jefferson Forest 35

Class 5=

Region A=

Regional Semifinal=

Deep Creek 64, Salem-Va. Beach 41

Princess Anne 56, Kellam 53

Region B=

Regional Semifinal=

Menchville 72, Woodside 23

Norview 52, King’s Fork High School 44

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Briar Woods 52, Lightridge 37

Stone Bridge 47, Massaponax 42

