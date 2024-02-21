Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Kenston Forest 53, Amelia Academy 24
Wakefield School 41, Randolph-Macon Academy 24
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Essex 53, West Point 25
Westmoreland County 61, Charles City County High School 42
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Brunswick 53, William Campbell 37
Buffalo Gap 45, Rappahannock County 35
Class 2=
Region C=
Regional Semifinal=
Floyd County 44, Patrick County 29
Liberty-Bedford 64, James River 37
Region D=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Central – Wise 71, Richlands 39
Gate City 49, Graham 40
Ridgeview 68, Marion 42
Union 63, Virginia 44
Class 4=
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Chancellor 65, Hanover 50
Monacan 91, Henrico 68
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Charlottesville 58, John Handley 53
Salem 55, Jefferson Forest 35
Class 5=
Region A=
Regional Semifinal=
Deep Creek 64, Salem-Va. Beach 41
Princess Anne 56, Kellam 53
Region B=
Regional Semifinal=
Menchville 72, Woodside 23
Norview 52, King’s Fork High School 44
Region D=
Regional Semifinal=
Briar Woods 52, Lightridge 37
Stone Bridge 47, Massaponax 42
