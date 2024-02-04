Assisted Living Communities: Types of Rooms

Independent but supported living For most people, it’s inevitable: As you age and your health concerns increase, you’ll probably need…

Independent but supported living

For most people, it’s inevitable: As you age and your health concerns increase, you’ll probably need some help with previously easy tasks, such as shopping or housekeeping. Many families turn to assisted living facilities to support older relatives.

These communities provide long-term senior care, including daily help with bathing, dressing, meal preparation, medication management and transportation. They also offer a wide range of activities to help seniors live vibrant and enjoyable lives.

Assisted living communities: How they differ

Assisted living communities are regulated at the state level, but regulations can vary significantly from state to state, explains Alyssa M. Lanzi, a research assistant professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders at the University of Delaware in Newark.

Even within the same state, each community is unique in its size, layout, scale and service offerings. For example, “some communities are high-rises, and others are actual homes,” Lanzi points out.

While there can be a lot of variation from one community to the next, “in general, assisted living communities include individual or shared apartments that have a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and living space,” she adds.

These communities also feature several shared spaces, such as a dining room and a place for activities.

If you or a loved one is looking to move into an assisted living community, there are a lot of factors to consider in choosing the right one. Among these decisions is the type of room or apartment you’ll move into.

Here are six of the most common types of rooms in assisted living.

1. Senior living apartments

Assisted living apartments can have many different setups or layouts, and they can be furnished or unfurnished. There may be many units in the same building — 50 to 100 units is typical — but other communities are much smaller.

Brian Geyser, chief clinical officer at Insp?r, a senior living facility in Manhattan, says that the square footage of an assisted living apartment typically ranges between 350 and 1,000 or more, depending on the number of rooms the unit contains.

“Studios usually have kitchenettes, a refrigerator and sometimes a microwave. A one- or two-bedroom apartment might come with a full kitchen,” he says.

No matter the configuration of the apartment itself, the level of assistance needed can be tailored to the individual resident. In most cases, assistance with bathing and toileting, meals and medication management is standard.

Dr. Susan D. Leonard, a geriatric medicine specialist at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, emphasizes that “these are non-medical facilities, so they’re different from skilled nursing facilities or nursing homes,” which do provide some medical services.

2. Assisted living condos

Some communities now offer high-end options, which can be quite comfortable and feel more lavish than a bare-bones apartment. These condo-like settings allow residents a little more privacy when it comes to receiving care, which can be delivered on a schedule the resident prefers by a consistent staff.

Condo-style housing may be a little larger and include fancier furnishings, appointments and activities than a less expensive apartment-style dwelling. This kind of luxury residence might be pricier, but it can sometimes offer more independence than other options.

3. Private rooms in an assisted living building

Some communities offer assisted living rooms rather than entire apartments. In these communities, seniors may have their own bedroom, which may or may not include a private bathroom. Any other living spaces, such as a sitting room or kitchen, would be shared with other residents.

A private room is typically more expensive than a shared room, so this option may be better suited for the senior who is willing and able to spend more money in exchange for more privacy and independence. This option is also usually less expensive than having an entire apartment.

However, the cost of senior living depends on several factors, including location in the country and services being rendered. Rooms may be furnished or unfurnished depending on the community.

4. Shared rooms in assisted living buildings

Some assisted living communities also offer shared rooms — two or more seniors to a single bedroom in a dorm-style setting — as an option.

Shared rooms may be best suited for seniors who need a more affordable living arrangement.

“Sharing a living space can dramatically extend your resources, so for some people, it’s their best option,” Geyser explains.

In addition, a shared room can provide more socialization opportunities, which can be particularly important for seniors. The negative health impacts of loneliness are a growing concern among many experts in the senior care industry.

“Feelings of loneliness, boredom and isolation are very common as people age. Independent living communities are built specifically to fight against those feelings,” says Dr. Deena Goldwater, a cardiologist, geriatrician and vice president of care delivery at Welcome Health, a Southern California-based primary care practice that specializes in aging.

Some communities have different sizes of shared rooms available at different price points, which offers even more options for a senior. If you do opt for a shared room, make sure to work with the staff at the assisted living community to help you find a compatible roommate.

It’s also critical to discuss the level of privacy you may require to be comfortable and then find an option that meets those needs. Seniors typically have some say in who they will share a space with, but as with so many other aspects of long-term care, specifics may vary depending on the individual community.

5. High-tech assisted living rooms

Now that we’re in the age of internet-connected everything, some assisted living communities are leveraging technology to make senior living safer, more efficient and less disruptive to residents. Geyser says sensors and monitors in the apartment itself can help staff monitor a resident’s well-being from afar.

For example, high-tech devices in some of these so-called “wired rooms” can monitor movement, and if it seems that a resident is less active than normal, the apartment can alert staff to go check on the resident. Others offer voice-activated technology to assist with daily activities.

These assisted living rooms may be very expensive depending on location and the specific technology involved; however, they may offer better remote monitoring for seniors who need a little more oversight but want to maintain as much privacy and independence as possible.

6. Memory care rooms in assisted living communities

Across the spectrum of senior care, “the apartment or room is often geared toward the care level needed,” Geyser says. For example, memory care rooms, which are designed to support older adults who have dementia, may contain (or lack) certain kinds of equipment.

“For people who have Alzheimer’s or later-stage dementia, they might be in a studio without a microwave, just for safety,” Geyser says.

Their living space might also be a little smaller than a standard assisted living room because “a person with dementia usually does better in smaller spaces with less stuff and clutter,” he adds.

People with dementia may benefit from having a roommate and the social contact that cohabitation can offer. Again, because a shared room is often significantly less expensive and a person with Alzheimer’s may need care for many years, this option may be preferable for families on a strict budget.

Choosing an assisted living community

There is a wide range of other considerations that should guide your decision-making when determining the best place for you or a loved one to live. U.S. News has a 14-point checklist that you can follow for how to find and choose an assisted living community.

Benefits of assisted living

“When home care is no longer an option, assisted living can be a godsend,” says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a San Francisco area-based geriatrician. “In addition to keeping an eye on your loved one, a good assisted living facility will make sure they are eating right and engaged with other residents. They also manage (residents’) meds and are there in case of a medical emergency.”

All of that can provide powerful peace of mind for seniors and their loved ones, and many seniors and their families say they wish they had moved into assisted living earlier.

But it’s always got to be an individual choice for your family. And, it’s important for families to do their due diligence when selecting the right living arrangement for a loved one. For instance, U.S. News’ Best Assisted Living Communities ratings, based on survey responses from 25,000 residents and their family members on issues of quality, may be helpful. The National Center for Assisted Living also has guides for finding communities, and your local Council on Aging can be a good resource for senior care questions and concerns.

How much does assisted living cost?

Price is often a concern for most families. According to Genworth Financial’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey (the most recent data available), the median yearly cost for an assisted living community is $54,000, up from $28,800 in 2004. For more details on the factors that go into price, U.S. News has a guide to assisted living costs and how to pay.

When should you or a loved one move to assisted living?

Knowing when it’s time to move isn’t always straightforward.

“The move to assisted living is often triggered when people begin feeling overwhelmed with tasks that are necessary for independent living, such as grocery shopping, laundry, cleaning the home and cooking meals,” Goldwater says.

Before you make a choice, Lanzi recommends reading about your state regulations for assisted living communities to learn which ones are in place and how well-enforced they are.

She also recommends starting the search process as early as possible.

“You can think of the process somewhat like buying a car,” she explains. “It’s better to shop for a new car while your old car is still running, so you can be thoughtful and intentional with your search and take your time rather than having to rush to buy a car because your old car is no longer running.”

For more guidance, U.S. News has outlined signs it may be time to move to a senior living facility.

