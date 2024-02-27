Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
Centreville 64, Gainesville 52
Manchester 63, W.T. Woodson 20
Osbourn Park 67, Oakton 32
Class 5=
Deep Creek 49, Norview 47
Princess Anne 62, Menchville 50
Class 4=
Hampton 62, Chancellor 49
Monacan 66, Jamestown 50
Tuscarora 44, Charlottesville 42, OT
Class 3=
Abingdon 53, Turner Ashby 52
Lake Taylor 56, Brentsville 49
Liberty Christian 78, Carroll County 50
Class 2=
Ridgeview 68, Floyd County 40
Strasburg 67, Amelia County 38
Class 1=
Buffalo Gap 73, Westmoreland County 27
Eastside 74, Fort Chiswell 54
Honaker 55, George Wythe 29
VISAA State Tournament=
First Round=
Division I=
Flint Hill 47, Collegiate-Richmond 43
St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. John Paul the Great 37
Division II=
Christchurch 41, Miller School 33
Hampton Roads 46, Isle of Wight Academy 26
Seton School 50, Foxcroft 22
Division III=
Kenston Forest 31, Richmond Christian 28
Roanoke Catholic 50, Walsingham Academy 29
Wakefield 30, StoneBridge School 22
Division IV=
Grace Christian 44, Broadwater Academy 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
