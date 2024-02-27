Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Quarterfinal= Class 6= Centreville 64, Gainesville 52 Manchester 63, W.T. Woodson 20 Osbourn Park 67,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Quarterfinal=

Class 6=

Centreville 64, Gainesville 52

Manchester 63, W.T. Woodson 20

Osbourn Park 67, Oakton 32

Class 5=

Deep Creek 49, Norview 47

Princess Anne 62, Menchville 50

Class 4=

Hampton 62, Chancellor 49

Monacan 66, Jamestown 50

Tuscarora 44, Charlottesville 42, OT

Class 3=

Abingdon 53, Turner Ashby 52

Lake Taylor 56, Brentsville 49

Liberty Christian 78, Carroll County 50

Class 2=

Ridgeview 68, Floyd County 40

Strasburg 67, Amelia County 38

Class 1=

Buffalo Gap 73, Westmoreland County 27

Eastside 74, Fort Chiswell 54

Honaker 55, George Wythe 29

VISAA State Tournament=

First Round=

Division I=

Flint Hill 47, Collegiate-Richmond 43

St. Annes-Belfield 76, St. John Paul the Great 37

Division II=

Christchurch 41, Miller School 33

Hampton Roads 46, Isle of Wight Academy 26

Seton School 50, Foxcroft 22

Division III=

Kenston Forest 31, Richmond Christian 28

Roanoke Catholic 50, Walsingham Academy 29

Wakefield 30, StoneBridge School 22

Division IV=

Grace Christian 44, Broadwater Academy 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.