Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 50, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 38
Central – Wise 65, Gate City 43
Eastside 56, Thomas Walker 45
Episcopal 58, Trinity Christian School 41
Essex 49, Rappahannock 41
Foxcroft 36, Randolph-Macon Academy 25
George Wythe 53, Fort Chiswell 39
Graham 64, Marion 60
Hampton Christian 45, Atlantic Shores Christian 43
Isle of Wight Academy 53, Broadwater Academy 33
J.I. Burton 45, Rye Cove 38
James Robinson 44, W.T. Woodson 26
Loudoun Valley 34, Tuscarora 24
Miller School 69, Chatham Hall 8
North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 29
Potomac School 53, Flint Hill 46
Ridgeview 63, Abingdon 53
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 48, Virginia Academy 47
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 72, St. John Paul the Great 49
St. Michael 64, Carmel 13
StoneBridge School 35, Portsmouth Christian 18
Va. Episcopal 51, Roanoke Catholic 26
Virginia 51, Richlands 48
West Potomac 55, South County 52
Woodgrove 75, Broad Run 40
