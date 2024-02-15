Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 50, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 38 Central – Wise 65, Gate City 43 Eastside 56, Thomas…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 50, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 38

Central – Wise 65, Gate City 43

Eastside 56, Thomas Walker 45

Episcopal 58, Trinity Christian School 41

Essex 49, Rappahannock 41

Foxcroft 36, Randolph-Macon Academy 25

George Wythe 53, Fort Chiswell 39

Graham 64, Marion 60

Hampton Christian 45, Atlantic Shores Christian 43

Isle of Wight Academy 53, Broadwater Academy 33

J.I. Burton 45, Rye Cove 38

James Robinson 44, W.T. Woodson 26

Loudoun Valley 34, Tuscarora 24

Miller School 69, Chatham Hall 8

North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 29

Potomac School 53, Flint Hill 46

Ridgeview 63, Abingdon 53

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 48, Virginia Academy 47

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 72, St. John Paul the Great 49

St. Michael 64, Carmel 13

StoneBridge School 35, Portsmouth Christian 18

Va. Episcopal 51, Roanoke Catholic 26

Virginia 51, Richlands 48

West Potomac 55, South County 52

Woodgrove 75, Broad Run 40

