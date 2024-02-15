Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 55, W.T. Woodson 52
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Hampton Christian 48
Auburn 63, George Wythe 58
Broadwater Academy 49, Isle of Wight Academy 40
Brooke Point 61, Colonial Forge 47
Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 62, Legacy Christian Academy 28
Dan River 62, Nelson County 44
Fairfax 38, West Potomac 35
Greenbrier Christian 69, Gateway Christian 60
Guardian Christian 54, Amelia Academy 33
Lewisburg Baptist, W.Va. 76, Boy’s Home of Virgina 63
Life Christian 70, Cristo Rey Richmond 53
Norfolk Collegiate 71, Veritas Collegiate Academy 69
Poquoson 54, Jamestown 49
Randolph-Macon Academy 68, Veritas Classic Christian School 61
Shenandoah Valley Academy 65, Highland View, Md. 61
St. John Paul the Great 94, Christ Chapel Academy 47
StoneBridge School 52, Portsmouth Christian 35
Stuart Hall 86, Grove Avenue Baptist 62
TEACH Homeschool 60, Summit Christian Academy 54
Tuscarora 49, Loudoun Valley 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
