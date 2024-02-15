Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 55, W.T. Woodson 52 Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Hampton Christian 48 Auburn 63, George Wythe…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 55, W.T. Woodson 52

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, Hampton Christian 48

Auburn 63, George Wythe 58

Broadwater Academy 49, Isle of Wight Academy 40

Brooke Point 61, Colonial Forge 47

Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 62, Legacy Christian Academy 28

Dan River 62, Nelson County 44

Fairfax 38, West Potomac 35

Greenbrier Christian 69, Gateway Christian 60

Guardian Christian 54, Amelia Academy 33

Lewisburg Baptist, W.Va. 76, Boy’s Home of Virgina 63

Life Christian 70, Cristo Rey Richmond 53

Norfolk Collegiate 71, Veritas Collegiate Academy 69

Poquoson 54, Jamestown 49

Randolph-Macon Academy 68, Veritas Classic Christian School 61

Shenandoah Valley Academy 65, Highland View, Md. 61

St. John Paul the Great 94, Christ Chapel Academy 47

StoneBridge School 52, Portsmouth Christian 35

Stuart Hall 86, Grove Avenue Baptist 62

TEACH Homeschool 60, Summit Christian Academy 54

Tuscarora 49, Loudoun Valley 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.