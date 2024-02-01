Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia County 58, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 47 Bethel 52, Gloucester 13 Broad Run…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 58, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 47

Bethel 52, Gloucester 13

Broad Run 59, Loudoun County 36

Broadwater Academy 43, Gateway Christian 25

Buckingham County 49, Randolph-Henry 31

Catholic 90, Peninsula Catholic 14

Christ Chapel Academy 50, Evergreen Christian 26

Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 41

Culpeper 66, Eastern View 43

Fort Chiswell 61, Chilhowie 30

Fort Defiance 54, Stuarts Draft 46

Foxcroft 26, Randolph-Macon Academy 22

Good Counsel, Md. 68, Bishop O’Connell 47

Hampton 83, Heritage 16

Hampton Roads 52, Norfolk Academy 24

James Madison 48, Westfield 37

James Monroe 50, King George 45

James Robinson 45, South County 42

Jamestown 62, Bruton 24

King William 61, Charles City County High School 40

Lafayette 52, Poquoson 26

Lloyd Bird 68, Richmond HSA 14

Manchester 85, Midlothian 18

Matoaca 61, Hopewell 44

Menchville 64, Woodside 19

Nandua 40, Northampton 25

New Kent 33, Smithfield 19

Norfolk Christian School 76, Norfolk Collegiate 30

Parry McCluer High School 52, Craig County 24

Patrick Henry 48, Salem 34

Prince George 50, Colonial Heights 35

Rappahannock 40, Lancaster 5

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 76, TPLS Christian 40

Roanoke Catholic 51, Southwest Virginia Home School 36

Tabb 38, York 19

Tuscarora 49, Heritage 39

Warhill 50, Grafton 43

