Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 58, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 47
Bethel 52, Gloucester 13
Broad Run 59, Loudoun County 36
Broadwater Academy 43, Gateway Christian 25
Buckingham County 49, Randolph-Henry 31
Catholic 90, Peninsula Catholic 14
Christ Chapel Academy 50, Evergreen Christian 26
Clover Hill 43, Powhatan 41
Culpeper 66, Eastern View 43
Fort Chiswell 61, Chilhowie 30
Fort Defiance 54, Stuarts Draft 46
Foxcroft 26, Randolph-Macon Academy 22
Good Counsel, Md. 68, Bishop O’Connell 47
Hampton 83, Heritage 16
Hampton Roads 52, Norfolk Academy 24
James Madison 48, Westfield 37
James Monroe 50, King George 45
James Robinson 45, South County 42
Jamestown 62, Bruton 24
King William 61, Charles City County High School 40
Lafayette 52, Poquoson 26
Lloyd Bird 68, Richmond HSA 14
Manchester 85, Midlothian 18
Matoaca 61, Hopewell 44
Menchville 64, Woodside 19
Nandua 40, Northampton 25
New Kent 33, Smithfield 19
Norfolk Christian School 76, Norfolk Collegiate 30
Parry McCluer High School 52, Craig County 24
Patrick Henry 48, Salem 34
Prince George 50, Colonial Heights 35
Rappahannock 40, Lancaster 5
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 76, TPLS Christian 40
Roanoke Catholic 51, Southwest Virginia Home School 36
Tabb 38, York 19
Tuscarora 49, Heritage 39
Warhill 50, Grafton 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.