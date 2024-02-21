The Most Tax-Friendly States for Retirees

For retirees looking to stretch their savings, relocating to a place with low taxes and an enjoyable quality of life…

For retirees looking to stretch their savings, relocating to a place with low taxes and an enjoyable quality of life is often worthwhile. We spoke with financial experts and reviewed data from the Tax Foundation and Tax-Rate.org to compile a list of states with favorable tax rates, access to beautiful scenery and top-rated health care facilities.

Consider these tax-friendly states as you look for a place to retire. States are listed in alphabetical order:

— Alaska.

— Florida.

— Nevada.

— South Dakota.

— Tennessee.

— Texas.

— Washington.

— Wyoming.

Alaska

If you love the outdoors, America’s northernmost state and the largest by area could make a good home. Alaska collects no state income tax or sales tax, though you may pay some local taxes, which have an average rate of 1.82%. The state does collect revenue from property taxes, however, which are among the highest of all states.

The median property tax in Alaska is $2,422 per year for a home worth the median value of $232,900. Alaska residents also receive a unique financial perk. After living in the state for a year, you’ll be eligible to receive an annual payout from an oil wealth trust fund. That payout was $1,312 in 2023. Retirees have access to health care in the state’s top hospitals located in Anchorage and Fairbanks.

Florida

You may be aware of Florida’s picturesque beaches and sunny winter weather. But a temperate climate isn’t the only advantage of retirement in Florida. “With no state income tax, including no tax on Social Security or retirement income, Florida is a prime choice,” said Tammy Trenta, founder and CEO of Family Financial in Los Angeles, in an email. “Spending the majority of the year here while visiting family elsewhere can offer a balanced, cost-effective retirement lifestyle.”

You’ll find quality health care throughout the state in cities such as Miami, Tampa and Orlando. The 2023 median property tax in Florida is $1,773 per year for a home worth the median value of $182,400. The combined state and average local sales tax rate is 7%.

Nevada

“Known for no income tax on Social Security or retirement income, Nevada also presents a lower overall cost of living,” Trenta said. Retirees can take advantage of its entertainment, warm climate and the surrounding natural scenery.

Property taxes may also seem in line with your budget. The median property tax in Nevada is $1,749 per year for a home worth the median value of $207,600. You’ll find a combined state and average local sales tax rate of 8.24%. “Las Vegas and Reno offer the best medical facilities in the state, with specialties in various fields,” Trenta said. “However, rural areas may have limited access to health care services.”

South Dakota

South Dakota is another state that doesn’t collect income tax. Retirees don’t need to pay a state tax on Social Security benefits, pension payments, retirement account withdrawals or income earned from a part-time job. There are property and sales taxes to consider, but they may be low compared to other states.

“South Dakota goes easy on sales and property taxes while offering a varied climate to appease most,” said Shawn Plummer, a retirement tax planning specialist and CEO of the Annuity Expert in Atlanta, in an email. If you love rural life and wide open spaces, South Dakota could be a good option. The median property tax is $1,620 per year for a home worth the median value of $126,200. South Dakota’s combined state and average local sales tax rate is 6.11%. Retirees will find that Sioux Falls has some of the highest-ranking hospitals in the state.

Tennessee

The state of Tennessee doesn’t tax Social Security, pension income or job earnings. Dividends and interest are the only taxable forms of income in Tennessee, and low-income residents age 65 or older are exempt. “These tax benefits are a major draw for retirees looking to maximize their retirement income and reduce their overall tax burden,” said Guillermo F. Jarquin, founder and chief accountant at Cloud Accounting Professionals in Miami, in an email.

Property taxes are also low. The median property tax in Tennessee is $933 per year for a home worth the median value of $137,300. You’ll need to account for the combined state and average local sales tax rate of 9.55%. Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga all have high-ranking hospitals for medical treatment. If you enjoy music, mountain living and living in the Southeast, Tennessee could be for you.

Texas

Texas has no state income tax, meaning retirees don’t have to worry about paying state taxes on Social Security income, pension payments, or 401(k) and IRA distributions. “While it has diverse climate and cultural experiences, be mindful of potentially higher property taxes,” Trenta said.

The median property tax in Texas is $2,275 per year for a home worth the median value of $125,800. The combined state and average local sales tax rate is 8.2%. You’ll find access to excellent medical care in many of its major cities, including Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Washington

“Though it has a higher cost of living, Washington doesn’t tax Social Security or retirement income,” Trenta said. “Its outdoor activities are a draw for many.” While you won’t have to pay state income tax on account distributions, pensions or earnings from a retirement job, your property will be taxed.

The median property tax in Washington is $2,631 per year for a home worth the median value of $287,200. You can expect to pay a combined state and average local sales tax rate of 9.38%. “Washington is known for its high-quality health care system, with excellent medical facilities located in Seattle and other major cities,” Trenta said.

Wyoming

Wyoming doesn’t levy an income tax, so there’s no state tax bill for any type of retirement or earned income. Retirees won’t incur a large tax burden when making purchases either because the combined state and average local sales tax rate is 5.44%.

You also won’t pay high property taxes to own a home. “Pair budget-friendly no income taxes and low property taxes with Wyoming’s natural splendor for an idyllic, tax-efficient retirement,” Plummer said. The median property tax in Wyoming is $1,058 per year for a home worth the median value of $184,000. Retirees may prefer living near state medical hubs such as Rock Springs, Gilette, or Cheyenne.

Should You Move for Lower Taxes?

Reducing your tax burden can be wise when living on a fixed income. You’ll want to think about the financial advantages along with your personal goals in retirement, such as visiting family more or enjoying outdoor activities. Are there enough incentives to pull up roots and move elsewhere, however? Only you know.

