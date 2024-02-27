The 9 Top All-Inclusive Adults-Only Resorts in the Caribbean

If you dream of strolling along serene white sand beaches with your significant other — and without any kids around…

If you dream of strolling along serene white sand beaches with your significant other — and without any kids around — then maybe you’re in need of an adults-only escape to the tropical Caribbean. To make it even better, staying an all-inclusive resort means you don’t have to search for your credit card every time you order a drink or sit down for a meal — and you won’t worry about overspending on activities because it’s all included.

U.S. News & World Report has compiled this list of the top all-inclusive adults-only resorts in the Caribbean so you can start planning your dream vacation.

Sandals Grenada: St. George’s, Grenada

Located in St. George’s, Grenada, the adults-only all-inclusive Sandals Grenada boasts innovative design, including infinity pools on guest suite balconies and a sunken living room in the middle of the main pool. If that’s not impressive enough, you’ll love the unlimited dining at 10 world-class restaurants; six bars, including a swim-up bar; access to Pink Gin Beach; and remarkable water activities. Honeymooners are particularly fond of this resort, commenting that the food and staff make it very enjoyable.

Guests can choose from fine dining cuisine such as French, Italian, Japanese and Caribbean. Spend the day exploring the turquoise water while snorkeling, kayaking, scuba diving or sailing. After dark, hit any of the bars — serving unlimited top-shelf liquor — for music, dancing and cocktails. Depending on the room you choose, amenities can include perks such as soaking tubs, ocean views, butler service and fully stocked minibars.

For an added fee, guests can get pampered at the Red Lane Spa, take a PADI-certified scuba diving course or enjoy a private romantic candlelight dinner. Head off property to explore the “Spice Island,” with local activities such as visiting a rum distillery, spice plantation, national park or underwater museum.

Sandals Royal Caribbean: Montego Bay, Jamaica

This resort, located on Montego Bay in Jamaica, offers a romantic getaway with two cultures in one resort: British and Balinese. At Sandals Royal Caribbean, you’ll find British architecture, landscaping and afternoon tea, while on the nearby private island there are Bali-inspired cabanas, pool and over-the-water hammocks. Stroll the heart-shaped boardwalk to an over-the-water villa with an infinity pool, glass floors and a personal butler. There are also beachfront suites that include a soaking tub, a rain shower, a marble bathroom and a concierge.

At this adults-only all-inclusive, dine at nine restaurants, drink at five bars, swim at eight pools and relax in six whirlpools. Guests also have access to amenities at nearby Sandals Montego Bay, which includes 12 additional restaurants. Excursions in the area include taking a bamboo raft down the Martha Brae River, sailing on a catamaran at sunset while listening to reggae music or swimming in a glowing bioluminescent lagoon.

Recent guests reported that they felt especially pampered at the Red Lane Spa here. Treatment options include a massage with Himalayan salt stones, a couples massage tutorial, a coffee body scrub and tropical facials.

Hammock Cove Antigua: Saint Philip, Antigua

Adults will love the all-inclusive Hammock Cove Antigua, with six bars and restaurants, a three-tiered infinity pool, pickleball courts and clear-bottom kayaks. Amenities like wine tastings and access to the relaxing full-service spa come at additional cost. Accommodations have views of the aquamarine waters, private plunge pools, stocked wet bars and vaulted ceilings. Travelers who stayed there recently said the facilities were top-notch — from the rooms to the restaurants.

Take advantage of the tranquil on-site spa by indulging in a massage, facial or body treatment as well as the cold plunge and sauna. Let your worries slip away by taking a walk on the white sand beach, floating in the pool or swaying in a hammock. While visiting the island of Antigua, you can also go deep-sea fishing, swim with stingrays, explore downtown St. John’s or see historical landmarks such as the Devil’s Bridge.

Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic’s scenic Juanillo Beach is the gorgeous setting for the couples-only Secrets Cap Cana Resort & Spa, situated in the gated Cap Cana community in Punta Cana. At this adults-only all-inclusive resort, your time will be filled with gourmet open-air dining, breathtaking sunsets, lively entertainment, serene spa treatments and exciting excursions.

Guests can spend their downtime in a luxury guest room or suite with a furnished balcony or terrace, a stocked minibar, and a soaking tub. You can even get a suite with swim-up pool access. For an even more elevated experience and exclusive amenities, upgrade to a Preferred Club suite, which includes access to the Preferred Club lounge, a private pool and a private beach, as well as enhanced dining options, concierge services and private check-in. Learn about the culture and environment in the area by visiting nearby islands, snorkeling at the Marinarium, exploring the terrain in an off-road buggy or zip lining in the Anamuya Mountains.

Excellence Playa Mujeres: Cancun, Mexico

Start your stay at the beachfront, all-suite Excellence Playa Mujeres in Cancún with a de-stressing massage at Miilé Spa and an authentic Mexican meal at Agave. Transition to an invigorating kayaking excursion on the crystal blue water, followed by a cooking class, a refreshing swim in one of the seven pools and an in-pool tropical cocktail at Blue. Wind down your day with dinner at The Lobster House and a live show, then retreat to your luxurious accommodations, such as the Two-Story Rooftop Terrace Suite with a plunge pool and an in-suite hot tub.

Book an Excellence Club suite for an exclusive escape with upscale amenities and services, including a private concierge; two private pools and a private beach area; access to the Excellence Club lounge, restaurant and bar; and one hydrotherapy treatment per person. In your suite, you’ll find daily fresh fruit, flowers upon arrival, and upgraded food and drink offerings. The nightlife, pool and beach at Excellence Playa Mujeres were highlights for recent visitors.

Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall: Montego Bay, Jamaica

If you’re looking for a romantic escape on picturesque Montego Bay in Jamaica, the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall is a wonderful option. As with many all-inclusive resorts, your rate includes unlimited dining at 10 restaurants, drinks at six bars with top-shelf spirits, a minibar that is restocked daily, live entertainment, nonmotorized water sports and a fitness center. For extra relaxation, book a spa treatment or arrange a tee time at a nearby golf course. The activities and entertainment were praised by guests who stayed at the resort.

Some elevated amenities you’ll find at this resort include swim-out suites, aqua aerobics classes, oceanside fire pits and digital check-in. Guests who book a Butler Suite receive a cell phone for direct access to their butler. Get to know the surrounding area with a tour that includes inner tubing on the White River, visiting Croydon Plantation or going horseback riding on the beach.

UNICO 20°87° Hotel: Riviera Maya, Mexico

With a focus on wellness, adventure and culture, UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya provides a fresh perspective on the traditional all-inclusive resort. The wellness-focused resort features locally sourced, farm-to-table food and beverages; a holistic spa; room decor that reflects the heritage and culture of the area; and opportunities to explore the natural environment of Riviera Maya. Enjoy your all-inclusive dining at five restaurants and five bars, with poolside service, via your customized minibar, or through room service. Some unique experiences on the property include a beer garden, mixology and cooking classes, various types of alcohol and chocolate tastings, and more.

Before arriving at the resort, guests can communicate their dietary needs and excursion preferences, request daily ice delivery, choose from the pillow menu, select a custom scent for the room, and let the hotel know about any special occasions. This way, the hotel can make each visit personalized to the guest. Upon arrival, a local host is available to help with unpacking your luggage, ironing services and preparing your spa tub. Many reviewers commented on how amazing the host services were.

Excellence Punta Cana: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Adults will be impressed with a beachside stay in the Dominican Republic at Excellence Punta Cana. The ocean views take center stage, with dining service, spa treatments, live entertainment, and activities on or overlooking the beach. Guest suites offer garden, mountain or ocean views; many even boast swim-up access or a private pool.

The Excellence Club suites are for those seeking an even more exclusive experience. These suites include access to private pools, a private beach area, an exclusive restaurant, a private lounge and much more. Past guests said it was well worth the upgrade. Dining options feature Mexican, French, Italian and pan-Asian cuisine. There are also bar food favorites and vegetarian options.

If your goal is to relax, renew and reset, make time to visit the Miilé Spa for amenities like a hydrotherapy circuit, indoor and outdoor lounge spaces, a sauna, a steam bath, an ice room, and various types of experiential showers. Book an individual or couples treatment for even more relaxation.

Sandals Regency La Toc: Castries, St. Lucia

Situated on the stunning island of St. Lucia, the child-free Sandals Regency La Toc includes access to three separate properties, allowing endless opportunities to enjoy the dining, activities and resort amenities. The exquisite food and free shuttles to the other nearby Sandals resorts stood out to travelers staying there.

Sandals Regency La Toc includes unlimited dining and drinks at nine restaurants and eight bars, three inviting pools, sports such as kayaking and tennis, a crescent-shaped half-mile beach, and personal butler service. Whether you want to go snorkeling, work out at the gym, watch a live show, play golf, get a massage or go on an adventure, you’ll find plenty of ways to spend your time at this resort. What’s more, many of the guest rooms have private pools or soaking tubs with a view.

