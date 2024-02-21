Spok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.4 million in…

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $34 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $139 million.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $136 million to $144 million.

