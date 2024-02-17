Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge School 123, Carlisle 60 Boys Latin, Md. 83, Va. Episcopal 73 Dematha, Md. 74, St.…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 123, Carlisle 60

Boys Latin, Md. 83, Va. Episcopal 73

Dematha, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 62

Eastside 47, Twin Springs 38

Faith Christian-Roanoke 44, Dayspring 33

King William 72, Randolph-Henry 69

King’s Fork High School 53, Bethel 47

Lebanon 76, Marion 68

Maury 56, Menchville 46

Mountain Mission 71, KACHEA, Tenn. 58

Norview 52, Nansemond River 49

SPIRIT Home School 69, Fredericksburg Homeschool 58

SPIRIT Home School 74, Lynchburg Home School 67

Shenandoah Valley Academy 92, Massanutten Military 24

South County 49, Mount Vernon 43

St. Andrew’s, Md. 72, Flint Hill 71

TJ-Alexandria 64, West Springfield 46

Virginia 40, Graham 35

W.T. Woodson 77, Annandale 56

West Potomac 77, Falls Church 30

Woodberry Forest 58, Cristo Rey Richmond 55

Woodside 75, Kecoughtan 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

