Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 123, Carlisle 60
Boys Latin, Md. 83, Va. Episcopal 73
Dematha, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 62
Eastside 47, Twin Springs 38
Faith Christian-Roanoke 44, Dayspring 33
King William 72, Randolph-Henry 69
King’s Fork High School 53, Bethel 47
Lebanon 76, Marion 68
Maury 56, Menchville 46
Mountain Mission 71, KACHEA, Tenn. 58
Norview 52, Nansemond River 49
SPIRIT Home School 69, Fredericksburg Homeschool 58
SPIRIT Home School 74, Lynchburg Home School 67
Shenandoah Valley Academy 92, Massanutten Military 24
South County 49, Mount Vernon 43
St. Andrew’s, Md. 72, Flint Hill 71
TJ-Alexandria 64, West Springfield 46
Virginia 40, Graham 35
W.T. Woodson 77, Annandale 56
West Potomac 77, Falls Church 30
Woodberry Forest 58, Cristo Rey Richmond 55
Woodside 75, Kecoughtan 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
