Principal Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported a loss of $871.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $3.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.24 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.53 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $623.2 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.66 billion.

