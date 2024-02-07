News Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWSA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $156 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — News Corp. (NWSA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $156 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.59 billion in the period.

