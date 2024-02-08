Lumentum: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Thursday reported a loss of $99.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $366.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $380 million for the fiscal third quarter.

