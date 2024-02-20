Low-Carb Cookies

These keto cookies and brownies are tasty and low in carbs. When it comes to low-carb treats, most people probably…

When it comes to low-carb treats, most people probably wouldn’t think of cookies or brownies. Guess again, this collection of keto cookies and low-carb desserts are packed with nutritious and satisfying ingredients that will be sure to delight. As an added bonus, many are vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. Chefs, dietitians and cookbook authors have reworked cookies by lowering sugar and carbs and substituting healthy grain flours and sweeteners. Enjoy these delicious treats that will satisfy your sweet tooth without sabotaging your diet.

1. Chickpea keto chocolate-chip cookies

These scrumptious keto chickpea chocolate chip cookies are vegan and gluten-free.

“They are sweet, very light and easy to make,” says Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. Chickpeas cookies provide protein, fiber and iron to make these cookies a nutrient-packed treat. Each cookie contains about 13 grams of carbs.

Ingredients

— 1 can or 1 ½ cups of chickpeas, rinsed and drained.

— ½ cup of almond, cashew or natural peanut butter.

— ¼ cup honey or agave nectar.

— 2 teaspoons of vanilla.

— ? teaspoon of salt, optional.

— ? teaspoon of baking powder.

— ½ teaspoon of baking soda.

— ½ cup of 60% cocoa dark chocolate chips.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add chickpeas and nut butter to food processor and blend for 1 minute. Add honey or agave and vanilla, continue to blend until the mixture is free of lumps. Add baking soda, baking powder and salt. Blend for 30 seconds, then stir in chocolate chips.

Using a spoon, drop cookie dough onto cookie sheet and bake for 12 to 14 minutes.

Yield: 12 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 110, fat: 6.5 grams, saturated fat: 0-0.5 grams, total carbohydrate: 13 grams, sodium: 90 mg, protein: 3 grams.

2. Banana grain-free chocolate chip cookies

This recipe is a quick way to use ripe bananas, as well as other simple staples to create low-carb cookies.

“Forget about feeling guilty with these naturally sweet treats,” Zumpano says. The banana provides natural sweetness, as well as vitamin A and fiber. Dark chocolate supplies antioxidants that protect your cells. Each cookie has 5 to 7 carbs, depending on the size of the cookie and the kind of chocolate chips used.

Ingredients

— 2 ripe bananas.

— 1 egg.

— ½ cup of dark chocolate chips, preferably 70% or greater cocoa content to get antioxidants.

— ½ cup of chopped nuts or natural nut butter.

— A pinch of salt.

— 1 teaspoon of vanilla.

Instructions

Mash bananas, then add egg, chocolate chips, nut butter, salt and vanilla. Grease a cookie sheet with coconut oil or avocado oil (or the spray versions) and spoon 1 to 2 tablespoons of the batter onto a cookie sheet, try to pile the batter, if the battle is too runny — add 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds and mix. Let the batter sit for about 5 to 10 minutes until the flaxseed gelatinizes. Bake the concoction for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Allow the cookies to cool.

Yield: 12 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 50 , fat: 2.5 grams, saturated fat: 1 gram, total carbohydrate: 6.8 grams, fiber: 0.5 grams, sugar: 4.4 grams, sodium: 20 mg, protein: 1.7 grams.

3. Black bean brownies

“I love this black bean brownie recipe because it replaces less-healthy white flour with nutrient-rich, complex carbohydrates from black beans,” Zumpano says.

The black bean flavor is masked by the sweetness of applesauce, cocoa powder and a small amount of added sugar. The beans provide the fudge-like texture in this low carb brownie. Zumpano likes this adapted recipe from the Bean Institute.

Ingredients

— 1 15.5 ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed.

— 3 large eggs.

— 3 tablespoons of applesauce or canola oil.

— ¼ cup of unsweetened cocoa powder.

— 1 pinch of salt.

— 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

— ¼ cup white sugar.

— ½ teaspoon baking powder.

— ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips (optional).

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly grease an 8-by-8-inch square baking dish.

Combine the black beans, eggs, oil, cocoa powder, salt, vanilla extract, baking powder and sugar in a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture is smooth, then pour it into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the top.

Bake for about 30 minutes, until the top is dry and the edges start to pull away from the pan.

Divide the pan into 16 mini-brownies.

Yield: 16 mini-brownies

Nutrition information per brownie

Calories: 90, total fat: 5 grams, saturated fat: 1 gram, trans fat: 0 grams, cholesterol: 35 mg, sodium: 85 mg, total carbohydrate: 11 grams, fiber: 2 grams, sugar: 7 grams, protein: 3 grams.

4. Keto snickerdoodles

Lower the carb content of this all-time favorite by using coconut and almond flours and ditching the sugar for stevia. These yummy healthy snickerdoodles are vegan and gluten-free. Fans of these keto cookies will never know the difference! Each of these cookies has about 3 grams of carbs.

Ingredients

— 2 cups of almond flour.

— 2 tablespoons of coconut flour.

— ¼ cup of canola oil spread.

— 1 egg.

— 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract.

— ½ teaspoon of baking soda.

— ¾ teaspoon of liquid stevia.

— ¼ cup of unsweetened almond milk.

— 2 tablespoons of cinnamon mixed with 3 packets of dry stevia.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium-size bowl, combine almond flour, coconut flour, salt and baking soda. In a small bowl, mix canola spread, egg, vanilla extract, liquid stevia and almond milk and whisk together.

Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix until they are well-blended. Using your hands, roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on baking sheet.

Put cinnamon and powdered stevia into a small prep bowl or ramekin. Roll each ball in the mixture until coated on all sides and place them back on the baking sheet, keeping them about 2 inches apart. Flatten the cookies with the bottom of a small cup or jar.

Bake on the center rack for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cookies are semi-firm in the center and lightly brown on the bottom. Cool on a cooling rack.

Yield: 18 cookies

5. Tahini almond butter chocolate-dunked cookies

“Stir together almond butter and flour, chia seeds, tahini and maple syrup, and you’ve got the makings of a cookie that’s wholesome enough to qualify as a healthy snack,” says cookbook author and registered dietitian Katie Sullivan Morford. “They’re lower in sugar with far more fiber and protein than a typical cookie. Once baked, you dip them in dark chocolate, which makes them pretty to look at and undeniably delicious. I love to keep a stash in the house to have with my afternoon tea.”

Ingredients

— 1/4 cup natural almond butter (stir well).

— 1/4 cup tahini (stir well).

— 2 cups almond flour.

— 2 tablespoons chia seeds.

— 1/4 cup pure maple syrup.

— 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.

— 2 teaspoons vanilla extract.

— 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate (or 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips).

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cover a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.

Put all of the ingredients except the chocolate into a medium bowl and stir until smooth. Form the dough into 14 balls that are about 1-inch in diameter, rolling them between your palms. Space on the baking sheet and use the tines of a fork to press down firmly (alternatively press down with the palm of your hand).

Bake until the cookies darken slightly and are cooked through, 9 minutes.

Chop the chocolate into small pieces and put into a small, microwave-safe bowl (no need to chop if using chocolate chips). Cook on high in the microwave for 30 seconds, stir, and continue to cook in 30-second bursts, stirring after each one, until melted. Dunk one half of each cookie into the chocolate and let cool on the baking sheet. Store in a covered container.

Yield: 14 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 202, total fat: 16 grams, saturated fat: 3 grams, cholesterol: 0 mg, sodium: 85 mg, total carbohydrates: 13 grams, fiber: 4 grams, sugars: 3 grams, protein: 6 grams.

Reprinted with permission from Katie Morford.

6. Flourless coconut kisses

If you are a coconut fat, these tasty nuggets are the perfect low-carb choice and they are also gluten-free.

“Flourless coconut kisses are made with four simple ingredients and are baked to perfection with a crispy outside, and soft inside, full of coconut flavor and some protein from the egg whites,” says Abbie Gellman, NYC-based registered dietitian, chef and cookbook author.

Ingredients

— 2 egg whites.

— 2 teaspoons granulated sugar.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— Optional: ¼ teaspoon almond extract.

— 2 cups shredded coconut.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, add and whip the egg whites until frothy with a whisk or electric hand mixer, then add the sugar.

Continue to whip the egg whites until they reach a firm peak. To tell if the egg whites are at a firm peak: Dip your whisk into the egg whites and pull it straight out. Flip the whisk upside down, and the tip will fold over onto itself. If the egg whites are soft and not holding their shape at all, keep whisking.

Whisk in the vanilla extract and almond extract. Gently fold in the shredded coconut.

Use a small cookie dough scoop or spoon to form the cookies onto your baking sheet. This will make 12 to 16 cookies, depending on the size of your scoop.

Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until the outside of the cookie is a light golden brown.

Store in an air tight container up to five days.

Yield: 14 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 130, total fat: 7 grams, saturated fat: 6.3 grams, cholesterol: 0 mg, sodium: 15 mg, total carbohydrate: 14.1 grams, fiber: 1.4 grams, sugar: 12 grams, protein: 1.9 grams.

Reprinted with permission from Abbie Gellman.

7. Almond flour peanut butter cookies

There are so many versions of peanut butter cookies, but this low-carb peanut butter cookie features nutty almond flour along with maple sugar for a low-carb cookie that will surely delight.

“Feast your eyes on the BEST almond flour peanut butter cookies that are gluten free and only take seven ingredients!” says Gellman.

Ingredients

— 1 cup almond flour.

— ½ teaspoon baking soda.

— ¼ teaspoon kosher salt.

— 1 egg beaten.

— ½ cup peanut butter.

— ¼ cup maple sugar.

— ½ teaspoon vanilla extract.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix together almond flour, baking soda, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together egg, peanut butter, sugar and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and incorporate well.

Place 2-tablespoon portions of dough on prepared baking sheet, approximately 1-inch apart. Using a fork, press on each cookie to make a crisscross pattern.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes until lightly golden. Allow to cool before eating.

Yield: 12 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 103, total fat: 7.1 grams, saturated fat: 1 gram, cholesterol: 31mg, sodium: 1,979 mg, total carbohydrate: 5.2 grams, fiber: 1.1 grams, sugar: 3.3 grams, protein 3.9 grams.

Reprinted with permission from Chef Abbie Gellman.

8. Ellie Kreiger peanut butter cookies

These low-carb peanut butter cookies are a long-time family favorite with only 7 grams of carbs per cookie.

“These scrumptious cookies are a real comfort-food treat, but better-for-you since they are made with more peanut butter and less flour, sugar and butter than the typical recipe,” says Ellie Kreiger, Food Network and PBS host and James Beard award-winning cookbook author. “It’s like magic the way a few simple ingredients can turn a basic pantry staple — creamy peanut butter — into this fabulous, melt-in-your-mouth, sweet-salty cookie”.

Ingredients

— Cooking spray.

— ¾ cup all-purpose flour.

— ½ cup whole wheat pastry flour or regular whole wheat flour.

— 1 teaspoon baking soda.

— ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened.

— ¾ cup smooth natural peanut butter.

— 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar.

— 1/3 cup granulated sugar.

— ½ teaspoon vanilla extract.

— 1 egg.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Spray two baking sheets with cooking spray.

In a large bowl whisk together the flours and baking soda. In another large bowl, beat together the butter, peanut butter and sugars until fluffy. Add the vanilla and egg and beat until well combined. Gradually stir in the flour mixture, blending well.

Shape the dough into ¾-inch balls and place on the baking sheets. Use the tines of a fork to lightly flatten each ball making a crisscross pattern. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack.

Yield: 3 1/2 dozen cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 65, total fat: 3.5 grams, saturated fat: 1 gram, protein: 1.5 grams, total carbohydrate: 7 grams, fiber 0.5 grams, cholesterol: 7 mg, sodium 50 mg.

Reprinted with permission from Ellie Kreiger.

9. Flourless double-chocolate chip cookies

These low-carb chocolate chip cookies have 13 grams of carbs, healthy unsaturated fat from the almond butter. They are also gluten-free.

“With its combination of chocolate chips and unsweetened cocoa powder, one of these double-chocolate treats is all you’ll need to curb a sweet tooth,” says Toby Amidor, award-winning nutrition expert and Wall Street Journal bestselling cookbook author.

Ingredients

— Cooking spray.

— 1 cup creamy almond butter.

— 6 tbsp honey.

— 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder.

— 2 large eggs.

— ½ tsp salt.

— 1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a blender, add the almond butter, honey, cocoa powder, eggs and salt. Blend until smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Scoop out 1 teaspoon of batter, and use clean hands to form into a ball. Place on a prepared baking sheet, pressing to flatten to a disc. Repeat with the remaining batter, leaving 1 inch between cookies.

Bake on the center rack in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until the cookies are golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow the cookies to cool for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Yield: 15 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 159, total fat: 11 grams, saturated fat 1 gram, protein: 5 grams, carbohydrates: 13 grams, fiber: 2 grams, sodium: 88 mg.

Reprinted with permission from Toby Amidor, “The Easy 5-Ingredient Healthy: Simple Recipes to Make Healthy Eating Delicious,” Rockridge Press, 2018.

10. Small-batch pecan macaroons

These cookies are crispy, chewy and buttery. Yet they’re made with only four ingredients.

“They’re gluten free and dairy free, and you’ll also love that they are small-batch, good and good for you — and made in the food processor! “says chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis.

Ingredients

— 1 ½ cups pecan halves about 6 ounces, plus more for garnish.

— ½ cup sugar.

— ½ teaspoon ground cardamon.

— Pinch fine sea salt.

— 1 large egg white.

Instructions

Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat. Place the pecans, sugar, cardamon and salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Process until finely ground and combined. Add egg white and pulse to combine.

Using a 1-tablespoon ice cream scoop or a tablespoon, place the cookies on the prepared baking sheet about 1-inch apart.

You can bake these cookies one of three ways: Scooped and plain; scooped and flattened with the bottom of a moistened glass; or scooped, flattened and topped with an additional pecan half.

Bake until browned and crisp, about 15 minutes. Remove the baking sheet to a rack to cool slightly before transferring the individual cookies to the rack to cool completely. Store the cookies for up to 1 week in a sealable airtight container.

Yield: 24 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 60, total carbohydrates: 5 grams, protein: 1 gram, fat: 4 grams, saturated fat: 0.4 grams, sodium: 2 mg, potassium: 28 mg, fiber: 1 gram, sugar: 4 grams.

Reprinted with permission from www.VirginiaWillis.com

11. Almond cookie balls

“These simple, little button-like cookies with their perfect hint of sweetness are grain-free, gluten-free and the perfect after-dinner bite or mini-snack,” says registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author Jackie Newgent, plant-forward chef, culinary nutritionist and author of “The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook.”

They’re also kind of like biscotti, since they’re lovely when dunked into your cup of coffee, tea or sugar-free hot cocoa.

Ingredients

— 4 ounces almond flour (1 cup).

— 3 tablespoons coconut sugar.

— 1/2 teaspoon baking powder.

— 1?8 teaspoon sea salt.

— 2 tablespoons unsweetened peppermint tea or cold water.

— 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.

— 1?8 teaspoon pure almond extract.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or unbleached parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the almond flour, coconut sugar, baking powder and salt until well-combined and no lumps remain.

In a liquid measuring cup, stir together the tea and extracts. Pour into the almond flour mixture and stir with a flexible spatula until a dough forms.

Roll the dough by hand into 12 balls and place onto the prepared baking sheet. (If desired, pat to slightly flatten into 1 3/4-inch-diameter cookies.) Bake until golden brown, about 16 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheet on a cooling rack. Then transfer the cookies directly to the rack to completely cool and crisp.

Store the baked treats in a sealed container in the fridge for a week or the freezer for up to 3 months.

Yield: 12 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 70, total fat: 4.5 grams, saturated fat: 0 grams, trans fat: 0 grams, cholesterol: 0 mg, sodium: 25 mg, potassium: 82 mg, total carbohydrate: 5 grams, fiber: 1 gram, sugar: 3 grams, added sugars: 3 grams, protein: 2 grams.

Reprinted with permission from “The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook” by Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN.

12. Power-packed peanut butter cookies

Another variation on the ever-popular keto peanut butter cookie. These tasty low-carb peanut butter cookies add crunch and fiber with the addition of chopped peanuts.

“At less than 100 calories each, these cookies are a perfectly peanutty treat. Slowly savor every crispy, chewy bite,” suggests Newgent.

Ingredients

— 1 1/3 cups whole-wheat pastry flour.

— 1/2 teaspoon double-acting baking powder.

— 1/2 teaspoon sea salt.

— 2/3 cup natural chunky peanut butter.

— 1/4 cup unsalted butter, room temperature.

— 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract.

— 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons turbinado or coconut palm sugar.

— 1 large egg.

— 2 tablespoons cold water.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a large bowl, blend the peanut butter, butter and vanilla using an electric mixer. Add the sugar and blend, then add half the flour mixture and blend again. Add the egg and water and blend, then add the remaining flour mixture and blend again.

Form the dough into one large mound with your hands, then gently roll the dough into 30 small balls, about 1 rounded tablespoon of dough each.

Arrange the dough balls on unbleached parchment paper–lined baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Using the back of a fork, flatten the dough balls in a crosshatch design. Bake the cookies until crisp, about 22 minutes. Cool cookies on the baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to racks and cool completely. Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days–or freeze them up to 3 weeks.

Yield: 30 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

90 calories, 4.5g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 0g trans-fat, 10ng cholesterol, 75mg sodium, 65mg potassium, 12g total carbohydrate, 1g dietary fiber, 7g sugars, 2g protein

Reprinted with permission from “The All-Natural Diabetes Cookbook” by Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN.

13. Chocolate almond cookie

The combination of chocolate and almonds is irresistible and so satisfying. These yummy, healthy confections are the perfect treat after a meal or your favorite hot beverage.

“These better-for-you chocolate almond cookies hit the sweet spot with just 13 grams of carbs and 0.5 grams of saturated fat per cookie. They’re easy to make, and for added convenience, I like to use almond meal or almond flour versus chopping the nuts by hand,” says Liz Weiss, a dietitian, recipe creator and podcaster.

Ingredients

— 1 cup all-purpose flour.

— 1 cup almonds, very finely chopped, or 1 cup almond meal.

— ¾ cup whole wheat flour.

— ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted.

— 1 teaspoon baking soda.

— ½ teaspoon salt.

— 1 cup granulated sugar (or 1 cup packed brown sugar).

— ? cup organic canola oil.

— 2 large eggs.

— 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract.

— 3 tablespoons granulated sugar.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly oil or coat two large baking sheets with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

Whisk together the all-purpose flour, almonds, whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl and set aside.

Combine the sugar and oil in another large bowl and beat on medium speed until moistened and combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and continue to beat until smooth. Scrape down the sides of the bowl if necessary.

At low speed, gradually beat in the flour/almond mixture until just combined.

Pour the sugar onto a plate. Roll the dough into 1¼-inch balls and coat evenly with the sugar. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, leaving a 1-inch space in between. Flatten the cookies slightly with the palm of your hand.

Bake about 10 minutes. Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and cool for 5 minutes before serving. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Yield: 36 cookies

Nutrition information per cookie

Calories: 90, total fat: 4.5 grams, saturated fat: 1.5 grams, trans-fat: 0 grams, cholesterol: 10 mg, sodium: 75 mg, potassium: 65 mg, total carbohydrate: 12 grams, fiber: 1 gram, sugar: 7 grams, protein: 2 grams.

Reprinted with permission from Liz’s Healthy Table.

14. Coconut-lemon cookies

These gluten-free cookies are made with coconut flour, shredded coconut and lemon Greek yogurt.

“Replacing wheat flour with coconut flour helps cut back on the total carbs in this recipe. The dough is a bit crumblier, but after making a few batches my family just couldn’t get enough!” says Amidor.

Ingredients

— Cooking spray.

— 2 cups coconut flour.

— ½ cup unsweetened shredded coconut.

— ½ tsp baking soda.

— ½ tsp baking powder.

— 1/8 tsp kosher salt.

— ½ cup blended nonfat lemon Greek yogurt.

— ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted.

— ½ cup granulated sugar.

— ½ cup packed light brown sugar.

— 1 tbsp grated lemon zest.

— 3 large eggs.

— 1 tsp vanilla extract.

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside

In a medium bowl, combine the coconut flour, shredded coconut, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt and melted butter until smooth. Stir in the granulated sugar, brown sugar and lemon zest. Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking until each one is incorporated. Add the vanilla extract and whisk to combine. Slowly add the dry ingredients into the wet and fold gently to combine.

Scoop up 1 heaping tablespoon of the dough and using wet hands, form it into a ball. Place it onto the prepared baking sheet and repeat with the remaining dough, spacing the cookies 1 inch apart. Gently press down on the top of each one with the palm of your hand to flatten it. Bake on the center rack in the oven until the cookies are golden brown, 10 to 13 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and allow the cookies to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Yield: 30

Nutrition information per cookie

113 calories; 5g total fat; 4g saturated fat; 2g protein; 14g carbohydrates; 7g sugars; 4g fiber; 27mg cholesterol; 49mg sodium

Recipe from “The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More than 130 delicious, healthy recipes for every meal of the day” by Toby Amidor. Copyright © 2014 by Toby Amidor. Used with permission by Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

15. Nilla Wafers

For those who prefer not to bake, there are low-carb cookies you can buy at the store too. For example, Nilla Wafers contain just 2.6 grams of carbs per cookie. This is a versatile cookie and can be used in recipes like banana sugar-free pudding.

16. Lorna Doone shortbread cookies

Loorna Doone is another low-carb cookie you can buy. One of these shortbread cookies has just 4.8 grams of carbohydrates. They are made with less sugar than other shortbreads.

