Linde: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — WEST WOKING, Britain (AP) — Linde plc (LIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.54 billion.

The West Woking, Britain-based company said it had net income of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.50 per share.

The gas supplier posted revenue of $8.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.2 billion, or $12.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $32.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Linde expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.58 to $3.68.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $15.25 to $15.65 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LIN

