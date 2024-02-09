Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 12

Massimo Group – Garland, Texas, 1.3 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by Roth Capital/Craft Capital Management. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MAMO. Business: Manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and motor boats.

NYIAX – New York, 2.1 million shares, priced at $4, managed by WestPark Capital/EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NYX. Business: Provides an advertising marketplace and contract management platform.

Wetouch Technology – Meishan, China, 4 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by WestPark Capital/Craft Capital Management. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WETH. Business: Manufactures projected capacitive touchscreens.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.