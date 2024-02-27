ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.2…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.2 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $478.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.6 million, or $4.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

ICF expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.03 billion to $2.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICFI

