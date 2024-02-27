How to Create an Open Floor Plan Feel Without Tearing Down Any Walls

If you’ve watched any homebuying or renovation TV shows in the past few years, three words come up more often…

If you’ve watched any homebuying or renovation TV shows in the past few years, three words come up more often than any others: open floor plan, or homes where one or more common areas are combined into a single sweeping space.

There are pros and cons to an open floor plan for sure. But what do homeowners who have rooms separated by walls do if they want that airy, light feeling and they can only DIY such a project?

This is where homeowners have to get creative with decor, paint and what you can do to bring spaces such as your kitchen, dining room or family room together. You can achieve that open concept look without tearing down walls if you are clever enough with the way you place your furniture, what colors you use and what materials you select. That includes everyday choices like curtains.

“Choose sheerer window coverings that are hung floor to ceiling, wall to wall,” says San Francisco-based Alice T. Chan, the former co-host of HGTV’s reality real estate show “Power Broker” and a designer and project director at Freemodel, a presale home renovation company.

“This will draw the eye up and give the illusion of a taller, wider space,” Chan says. “Layering in lighting from recessed lights in the ceiling that can be controlled with dimmers and accent lighting, such as wall sconces, will also make the space more inviting.”

Here are some additional tips and tricks to make your closed-off home feel more like an open plan space without breaking the bank or tearing into your existing walls.

Get Creative With Wall Color and Lighting

Daniel Cabrera, owner and founder of Sell My House Fast in San Antonio, suggests light, neutral colors for both your walls and your decor. Lighter tones make a room feel larger and more inviting, he says, giving it that airy aesthetic.

As for what colors, Chris Hock of Earth Saving Solutions, a general contractor in Denver, suggests soft whites, light grays and pastels because they reflect natural light, making a room feel larger. Maintaining consistent color schemes throughout the main living areas also creates visual coherence, making these rooms feel connected.

Muted shades can fool the eye into thinking an area is more open than it is, says Liz Toombs, an interior designer with PDR Interiors in Lexington, Kentucky. She suggests painting a room’s trim and ceilings with Benjamin Moore’s Edgecomb Gray paired with Sherwin Williams’ Pure White for the best effect.

Toombs also says homeowners who want their main level to feel more vibrant and spacious should remove heavy curtains or blinds, letting in sunlight.

“Consider sheer or light-filtering window treatments to maintain privacy while still letting in sunlight,” Toombs says. “If you need to have lined curtains on your windows, hang them higher and wider than the window frame so you are blocking as little natural light as possible. The more light you have in the room, the larger the space will feel.”

For lighting, Cabrera says some strategic choices can bring an open element to any room. “Use natural and artificial lighting to create depth and the illusion of more space,” he says.

Hock suggests layering your lights to create a cozy feeling. “Lighting should be layered with a mix of overhead, task and accent lights to illuminate dark colors and create a warm atmosphere,” he says.

Another trick is to remove clutter and eliminate any big, boxy elements. In a kitchen, Hock says that might mean removing upper cabinets. “Open shelving, especially in kitchens, can break up the heaviness of cabinetry and add depth,” he says.

Decorative Elements That Mimic an Open Concept

Here is where the right furniture, art and flooring come into play. For example, homeowners should look for furniture with clean lines and exposed legs, which give the appearance of more floor space, says Hock.

Flooring choices play a major role in opening up a space, Toombs says. “Choose light-colored flooring to brighten up the space,” she says. “Natural wood stains are having a major moment right now. If replacing flooring isn’t an option, use light-colored rugs to add brightness.”

Toombs also suggests slim-profile couches and chairs to create a sense of openness. “Glass or transparent furniture also can contribute to a lighter feel because it doesn’t have the visual weight wood furniture does. Avoid bulky, clunky pieces,” she says.

Homeowners should also strategically place mirrors around their space to reflect light and create openness. Chan says the more mirrors, the better.

“Hang multiple mirrors on the same wall to really open up a small space,” Chan says. “Using mirrors as decor hung in a gallery style is not only dramatic and high impact but the light reflection will make a small space feel twice as large.”

Cabrera suggests using rugs and art to define spaces. “This approach maintains visual links between spaces,” he says.

But keep those rugs big and bold rather than tiny, Chan says. “Always choose larger area rugs to fill a space and make it appear larger. Small rugs accentuate the fact that the space is small.”

More Tricks

Think about how much art you actually hang on your walls, Toombs says. If you have decorative accessories or collections in these key rooms, pare them down to be more intentional and group them appropriately, she adds.

“Choose artwork and decor that adds visual interest without overwhelming the space. A good rule of thumb is to have fewer but larger pieces of artwork. Uncluttered walls can make a room feel more expansive,” Toombs says.

If you can’t tear down walls, try using uniform flooring through your main spaces to ensure consistent flow, Cabrera says. “Increase your ceiling height where possible or use vertical lines in your decorations to also create the illusion of more space,” he says.

Another smart way to make your home seem more open is to connect more with Mother Nature, says Kristina O’Donnell, a Realty One Associate broker and realtor in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

“Bringing the outdoors in has always been a great way to open up a room. You can do this by adding a small live plant or a quality fake plant if you don’t have a green thumb,” O’Donnell says.

For homeowners who say light and airy is passe, but they still want an open appearance, Chan says to lean into the dark vibe if that’s your thing.

“Rather than fighting it, make the most of it. Use dark colors, mood lighting and darker furnishings to create a loungy, smoking-room ambience,” Chan says, noting that colors such as charcoals, dark blues and dark greens will lend themselves perfectly to this moody look.

“To create visual interest, layer in texture, patterns and metallics to highlight the mystery and cool factor,” Chan adds. “What can be construed as negative can turn into a positive that will feel inviting and cozy.”

