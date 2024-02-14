How Much Physical Activity Do You Need?

A person’s physical activity requirements depend on a number of variables, including their current health status and personal goals. The…

A person’s physical activity requirements depend on a number of variables, including their current health status and personal goals. The simple answer is that some is better than none, and more is usually better than some. That sentiment doesn’t change as we age.

In other words, if you aren’t currently performing any physical activity, incorporating even just a few minutes of movement into your daily routine can yield important health benefits. And, if you are physically active, but maybe not as consistently as you’d like, adding more movement to your routine will typically increase those benefits.

It’s important to note that these suggestions involve health benefits only, not the fitness- or performance-related benefits that may come with more structured and intense exercise. Also, the benefits are greater for those who add physical activity to a previously sedentary lifestyle. So if you are currently performing little or no physical activity, adding short bouts of simple movement to your day can drive pretty dramatic results. If you add more physical activity to an already somewhat active lifestyle, you will still see benefit, but not as much as someone who has been living a sedentary lifestyle.

Benefits of Staying Physically Active

The health benefits of physical activity include:

— Reduced risk of dementia and depression.

— Lowered incidence of hypertension and diabetes.

— Improved bone and cardiovascular health.

— Improved sleep quality.

— Reduced risk of death from heart disease, cancer and all other causes.

Yes, you read that right: all other causes. Research into what is called “all-cause mortality risk,” meaning a person’s risk of dying for any reason, revealed that people who were somewhat active had a 30% lower risk of dying than those who were inactive. And that percentage climbed as people performed more physical activity.

As you can see, the stakes are high, so let’s explore what just a little movement can do for you.

Exercise Guidelines: How Much Do I Need to Exercise?

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the World Health Organization, adults, including older adults, should perform at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiorespiratory activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity cardiorespiratory activity, or some combination of the two, each week. If you can talk comfortably, but not sing, while exercising, you are working at a moderate intensity. If you cannot say more than a few words without needing to take a breath, you are working at a vigorous intensity.

In addition, they recommend adults perform muscle-strengthening activities twice each week, which is vital to countering the natural decline in muscle mass that occurs as we age.

For most older adults, however, these guidelines represent long-term goals rather than a starting point. If you are new to exercise or are currently less active than those guidelines suggest, your goal should be to do more than you’re currently doing and then progress slowly until you reach those activity thresholds and beyond.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sums it up perfectly: Move more and sit less.

Benefits of Short Bouts of Exercise

When you perform exercise, physiological changes occur very quickly. Some of these changes include increased blood flow and an improved ability to manage blood sugar levels. Over time, these changes can help ward off life-threatening illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

Short bouts of exercise can also improve a person’s mood, improve their mental well-being, decrease stress and improve the quality of their sleep. And, these benefits are enhanced if the movement takes place outdoors. Exercising outdoors increases our exposure to sunlight enhancing vitamin D production, which has been linked to improving mood, promoting bone health, boosting immune system function and reducing inflammation.

If your job requires that you sit at a desk for eight hours each day, interrupting that sedentary time is vital to good health. Research has shown that five minutes of movement per hour or 10 minutes every two hours is enough to counter the effects of prolonged sitting and positively impact a person’s health. Importantly, these short breaks don’t have to include high-intensity exercise. Something as simple as folding laundry, walking at 2 mph or washing dishes is enough to counter the negative effects of sitting.

Practical Strategies to Add More Physical Activity to Your Lifestyle

Adding movement to your routine can be challenging, as it requires the development of new habits and a commitment to overcome some obstacles along the way. If you are looking to add more movement to your routine, consider the following strategies:

— Start low and go slow.

— Add variety.

— Make movement part of your daily routine.

— Be safe.

— Make it social.

— Set realistic goals.

— Listen to your body.

— Know when to ask for guidance.

— Focus on all elements of physical fitness.

Start low and go slow

Whether you are a newcomer to physical activity or ready to take things up a notch, it’s important to gradually increase the intensity or frequency of movement. For example, if you just started working at a standing desk, gradually increase the amount of time you spend standing per day, rather than trying to make the switch from sitting to standing all at once. This is especially important if you are not currently active, as doing too much too soon can lead to injury or burnout.

Add variety

While exercising on the elliptical or treadmill every day can help you reach your physical activity goals, it’s even better to have a variety of exercise types in your routine. Performing different activities not only keeps things interesting, but also yields a variety of benefits. For example, a water aerobics class will work different muscle groups, reduce stress on your joints and tax your cardiorespiratory system differently than a walk or hike. Don’t be afraid to try new exercise classes or perform new forms of movement, as appropriate. Check with friends and family about their favorite forms of exercise, and join them to learn a new type of exercise.

Make movement part of your daily routine

Regular, planned exercise is important, but don’t overlook the health benefits of being more physically active throughout your day. Try taking a short walk when talking on the phone or listening into a meeting or stand up and stretch when watching TV in the evening. Any additional standing, walking and movement that you can add will help.

Be safe

Ensure that there are no tripping hazards where you plan to exercise, whether that’s a throw rug in your living room or a fallen branch on an outdoor walking path. If you aren’t sure of your balancing abilities, avoid walking on trails and choose flat ground instead. Many fitness watches also have safety features, such as fall detection mechanisms that will alert your emergency contact if you do fall.

Make it social

Group exercise classes and walking groups or running clubs are great ways to add fun to your exercise routine, and that kind of social support is also vital to long-term adherence. After all, you may be more likely to go for a walk on a chilly morning if you know your friends are expecting you, and you’ll provide that same social support in return. If you have kids, make physical activity a family affair.

Set realistic goals

It’s important to have objectives to pursue, so set realistic goals and then track your progress in a diary or phone app. At first, your goal may be as simple as, “I will walk for 20 minutes after dinner on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights for the next two months.” As you get more fit and reach your initial goal, set new ones to keep yourself motivated.

Listen to your body

Don’t be afraid to rest when needed or when a condition like arthritis or fibromyalgia flares up. Don’t push through pain and be sure to adhere to your doctor’s recommendations regarding physical activity. Make sure you’re getting enough rest to combat additional fatigue brought on by increased exercise.

Know when to ask for guidance

Talk to your health care provider if you’re unsure if a particular type of exercise is appropriate for you. You may also want to work with an exercise professional who will take a personalized approach and collaborate with you to develop a routine.

Focus on all elements of physical fitness

As mentioned above, strength training is essential to counter the decline in muscle mass that happens as we age. Cardiorespiratory exercise improves heart health and overall wellness. And, flexibility and balance training can help improve your functional capabilities and help prevent falls.

Getting Started With Activity

The CDC Foundation runs a campaign called Live to the Beat, which is a national initiative aimed at reducing or preventing cardiovascular disease in the Black community, which sees an increased risk of heart disease and stroke as compared to their white counterparts. The focus of the campaign is on moving more, eating better, quitting smoking and addressing key risk factors like hypertension, high cholesterol and high blood sugar.

Of course, people of any race or ethnicity will benefit from making those changes. When it comes to moving more, Live to the Beat recommends thinking beyond the gym by walking, jogging or cycling in your community or at a local track, following along with online workout videos or even simply dancing around the house.

Staying Active

Remember, if you’re currently doing little to no exercise, adding just a little movement can make a big difference to your health. So, don’t be intimidated by the exercise guidelines or anything else that makes you feel like you’re not doing enough. The best thing you can do is move as much as you can today, and then build from there.

