HIVE Digital Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period.

