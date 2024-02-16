GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 61, James Monroe 51
Briar Woods 43, Stone Bridge 34
Brunswick Academy 47, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 24
Caroline 50, Spotsylvania 24
Catholic 69, Christchurch 39
Chelsea Academy 68, Evergreen Christian 38
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry 45
Christ Chapel Academy 36, Highland-Warrenton 29
Colonial Heights 54, York 34
Craig County 44, Eastern Montgomery 36
Dayspring 48, Temple Christian 41
Deep Creek 83, Indian River 21
Denbigh Baptist 32, Gateway Christian 25
Edison 45, Hayfield 40
Galax 41, Bland County 37
Grace Christian 42, Regents 25
Greenbrier Christian 49, Portsmouth Christian 44
Hampton 89, Gloucester 23
Highland Springs 68, Deep Run 44
Honaker 43, Rural Retreat 34
I. C. Norcom High School 69, New Kent 32
James River 76, Matoaca 33
James Robinson 50, West Potomac 29
Jefferson Forest 55, E.C. Glass 45
Kellam 75, Kempsville 36
Kenston Forest 53, Amelia Academy 29
King George 50, Atlee 49
Liberty Christian 77, Wilson Memorial 29
Lloyd Bird 43, Midlothian 34
Manchester 83, Oscar Smith 13
Mechanicsville High School 65, Eastern View 22
Meridian High School 49, Skyline 13
Norfolk Academy 46, StoneBridge School 22
Page County 52, Strasburg 31
Parry McCluer High School 55, Narrows 52
Patrick Henry 55, Mills Godwin 30
Powhatan 50, Dinwiddie 46
Princess Anne 77, Bayside 39
Pulaski County 74, Cave Spring 31
Salem 56, Blacksburg 37
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 45, Westover Christian 41
Spotswood 42, Alleghany 26
St. John’s, D.C. 64, Paul VI Catholic High School 50
St. Margaret’s 54, Trinity Episcopal 40
Steward School 55, Norfolk Christian School 45
Thomas Dale 90, Cosby 13
Warhill 39, Phoebus 35
Western Albemarle 48, Broadway 33
William Fleming 53, Douglas Freeman 20
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 64, TPLS Christian 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charlottesville vs. Millbrook, ppd. to Feb 19th.
