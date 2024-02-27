BWX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.9 million.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $65.9 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $725.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $245.8 million, or $2.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.5 billion.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

BWX shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year.

