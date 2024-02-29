Brink’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6 million,…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.76 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.87 billion.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $8 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.08 billion to $5.23 billion.

Brink’s shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

