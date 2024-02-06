Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $132.9 million…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $132.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.4 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.25, a decline of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

