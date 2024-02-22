Alarm.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.3 million.…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.3 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $226.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $225.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $881.7 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.14 per share, with revenue in the range of $912.5 million to $933.5 million.

Alarm.com shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.98, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.