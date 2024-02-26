AES: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Monday reported a loss of $94 million…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The AES Corp. (AES) on Monday reported a loss of $94 million in its fourth quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $249 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $12.67 billion.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share.

AES shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.55, a drop of 39% in the last 12 months.

