PARIS (AP) — Actor Judith Godrèche calls on French film industry to face truth about sexual violence, during Cesar Awards…

Listen now to WTOP News

PARIS (AP) — Actor Judith Godrèche calls on French film industry to face truth about sexual violence, during Cesar Awards ceremony.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.