A-Mark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $13.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The precious metals trading company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

A-Mark shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.11, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.