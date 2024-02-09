9 Home Projects to Tackle While You’re Hunkering Down for Winter

In many parts of the country, winter is not the time to be staining a deck or repairing a fence.…

In many parts of the country, winter is not the time to be staining a deck or repairing a fence. Not only can the cold weather make outdoor projects unpleasant, but in some cases, it can render your work ineffective.

That’s why winter is the perfect time to tackle interior projects that don’t require you to layer up and freeze. Here are a few home projects you may want to jump on in the coming weeks.

[6 DIY Projects You Can Tackle in a Weekend]

1. Add a Fresh Coat of Paint to One Room or More

Paint can be a relatively inexpensive way to breathe new life into your home. “Painting a room is a versatile and cost-effective approach to refresh your living space,” says Shawna Guevara, managing director at Landmark Structural Builders in Dallas. “During the colder months, a fresh coat of paint can bring a sense of freshness, warmth and a pleasant atmosphere.”

Best of all, if you’re not looking for an ongoing project, painting a room is something you can generally tackle in a weekend. If you’re on a budget, Guevara says that all-inclusive costs for paint, including materials and protective tools, are typically under $1,000 per room. Depending on the paint you choose, your project might come in way under $1,000.

[How to Decorate Your Home with Peach Fuzz]

2. Redo Some Floors

If your floors have seen better days, maybe it’s time to redo them. “Whether it’s refinishing hardwood floors or installing new carpeting, winter is a great time to focus on flooring projects,” says Daniel Cabrera, owner of Sell My House Fast SATX in San Antonio. “With less foot traffic in and out of the house, these projects can be completed more efficiently.”

One thing you may want to do is walk through each area of your home and see which floors need the most work. From there, you can set priorities and work out a budget for your flooring project.

Generally speaking, you’ll spend less (often, considerably less) on new carpeting than hardwood. However, with carpeting, it often pays to replace your flooring outright. With hardwood, there’s always the option to refinish your floors, which may be a lot more cost-effective than putting in new flooring altogether.

3. Get Organized

Winter can be a good time to declutter ahead of spring. But don’t just dump things you no longer need and leave it at that. Instead, take the time to put shelving and other tools in place that allow you to stay organized for the long haul.

Cabrera says, “Installing organizational systems in closets, garages or basements not only improves the usability of these spaces, but also adds value to the home.”

4. Tackle Minor Annoyances

Chances are there are a few small things that are wrong with your home. Maybe your upstairs bathroom faucet has been leaking for months. Maybe you have a closet door that squeaks, or some loose cabinet knobs that make accessing certain kitchen supplies a hassle.

Walk through your home and make a list of those small but necessary repairs that might take a couple of hours or less to address. From there, make a list of supplies you need, do a hardware store run and then tackle a different small nuisance each week. By spring, you may have a home that’s far more functional.

5. Install a Kitchen Backsplash

A new kitchen backsplash could serve as an eye-catching design element. And believe it or not, it’s a project you may be more than capable of tackling yourself.

Marvin Magsura, co-founder of Retaining Wall Supplies in Melbourne, Australia, says, “The process is easier than you might assume and will completely change the appearance of a room. In addition, there is something gratifying about being able to step back and see a lovely new kitchen feature that you installed on your own.”

[This Kitchen Design Is Trending: Should You Do It?]

6. Do a Water Damage Assessment

Winter storms don’t just cause roof shingles to become unhinged or fence panels to go missing. These storms have the potential to cause interior water damage, too.

Courtney Klosterman, home insights expert at Hippo Insurance in New York, recommends checking different areas inside your home for signs of water damage. Keep an eye out for stains or discoloration on walls and ceilings. Also, check to see if areas of your flooring are getting warped. Finally, be mindful of mold, which can pop up if water damage is left untreated for a longer period of time.

7. Update Your Bathroom Fixtures

Replacing older fixtures with newer ones could make your bathroom easier to use and more aesthetically pleasing. Jonathan Klemm, founder and CEO at Quality Builders in Chicago, suggests swapping out dated faucets or showerheads and replacing them with newer ones. You may want to specifically look for fixtures with water-saving features to lower your utility bills.

While you’re at it, you can update bathroom features like your mirrors and towel bars. You may even be able to put in some low-cost lighting for a fresh new look.

[7 Bathroom Renovations Under $1,000]

8. Install New Window Treatments

Have your blinds seen better days? Or are you tired of waking up earlier than necessary every morning due to the sun beating into your bedroom? If so, it may be time for a window treatment upgrade.

“New curtains, blinds and shades are easy to install,” Klemm says. There’s a variety of choices within each realm, so a good bet is to set a budget and see what your finances allow you to swing. If necessary, update your window treatments on a room-by-room basis, giving you time to save up for the window treatments you really want.

9. Make Some Energy-Efficient Upgrades

Tired of spending a fortune on utility bills, or having to deal with drafty rooms? Dalyn Hazell, owner and founder of Clear Sailing Properties in Springfield, Missouri, says winter is a good time to check and improve insulation by sealing gaps around windows and doors. You can buy weatherstripping products at your local hardware store at a fairly low cost.

Another option? Take the leap and install the smart thermostat you’ve been thinking of buying. Hazell says these products do a good job of keeping homes warmer while also allowing their owners to save on energy bills.

More from U.S. News

11 Steps to Winterize a House

How to Refresh Your Laundry Room with Smart Tech and Style

6 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

9 Home Projects to Tackle While You’re Hunkering Down for Winter originally appeared on usnews.com