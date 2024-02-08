8 Keto-friendly breakfast ideas:

The right keto-friendly breakfast can leave you sated and nourished. The ketogenic or keto diet was U.S. News & World…

The right keto-friendly breakfast can leave you sated and nourished.

The ketogenic or keto diet was U.S. News & World Report’s top-scoring diet for fast weight loss in 2024, although it ranked much lower (No. 25) for overall best diet. It is relatively restrictive and less sustainable for long-term weight loss. Yet many people are interested in trying keto-friendly meals — especially at breakfast.

The keto diet typically reduces total carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams a day or 5% to 10% of daily calories. Sometimes, keto breakfasts are excessively high in meats, such as bacon or sausage, or high-fat dairy like cream, butter and cheese. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

Keeping your pantry, refrigerator and freezer stocked with keto-friendly items will help you create easy morning meals that are high in protein and low in carbs. Some of the best keto breakfast foods:

— Eggs: Keep plenty of eggs on hand for making scrambled eggs, hard-boiled eggs, omelets, egg bites, crustless quiche, frittatas and make-ahead breakfast casseroles.

— Cheese: Opt for cheddar, parmesan, gouda, goat and cream cheese. Higher-carb cheeses include processed cheeses like American and cottage cheese, especially the lower fat or nonfat varieties.

— Keto grain products: Look for a growing array of keto cereals, bagels, tortillas, granola and baking mixes for muffins, quick breads, pancakes and waffles that are lower in carbs.

— Nuts: Buy whole and chopped nuts, nut butters like peanut and almond butter and nut flours, such as almond flour for lower-carb baking.

— Lower-carb fruits and vegetables: To keep your diet nutrient-rich, do not ignore fruits and vegetables. Avocados are ideal for a keto diet, and berries are a bit more keto-friendly than other fruits. Choose non-starchy vegetables like asparagus and leafy greens.

These keto-friendly breakfast ideas can keep you in the keto macro range while still being nutrient-rich.

Baked avocado egg

Avocados and eggs are good, healthy sources of fats, and they’re a perfect pair at breakfast, says Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian based in New York City.

“Make a simple egg-stuffed avocado by cutting an avocado in half and placing it in a baking dish,” Rizzo says. “Crack an egg into the avocado and bake in the oven for 20 minutes on 350 degrees.” Top with a dash of hot sauce and salt and pepper.

Consider other garnishes, including chopped tomatoes and grated cheese, bacon bits or a drizzle of chili crisp.

Cauliflower rice hash

Rizzo recommends making lower-carb hash browns with cauliflower rice instead of potatoes.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat and add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add 2 cups cauliflower rice, 1/4 cup of chopped bell peppers and 1 teaspoon of oregano to the pan. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then take the hash mixture out of the pan and set aside.

“Cook two fried eggs and place them on top of the ‘hash,’ and add some sliced avocado,” Rizzo says.

Egg and kale breakfast muffins

Boston-based registered dietitian Liz Weiss, author of Liz’s Healthy Table, created these breakfast muffins that she says checks multiple nutrition boxes.

“Each muffin provides high-quality protein, bone-building calcium, and nutrients like vitamin K from the kale, which is also important for bone health,” she says. “This recipe is easy, relies on freezer and fridge staples, and tastes great.”

Mix together:

— 5 large eggs.

— 1¼ cups frozen chopped kale or spinach, thawed and squeezed dry.

— 2 green onions chopped.

— 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

— 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly oil or coat a 6-cup muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Use a ? measuring cup to divide the mixture evenly into the prepared muffin cups. Top evenly with 2 tablespoons of shredded parmesan cheese.

Bake until the eggs are set, about 18 minutes. Cool slightly, remove and serve.

Greek yogurt parfait

“I am a big fan of Greek yogurt. It provides protein and calcium, and at breakfast, it can serve as a nutritious canvas for other good-for-you ingredients,” says Weiss.

Place Greek yogurt in a bowl and top with toasted nuts (sliced almonds, pecans, walnuts or pistachios), roasted sunflower or pumpkin seeds, and keto-friendly fruits such as raspberries, strawberries or cantaloupe.

Weiss also recommends breakfast smoothies made with Greek yogurt, which she says can deliver protein, calcium and satisfaction to the diet.

“Blend together plain Greek yogurt, milk (cow’s milk, soy milk or almond milk), cocoa powder, almond butter, vanilla extract and some ice cubes,” she says.

Turmeric tofu scramble

For a plant-based alternative to scrambled eggs, try this high-protein tofu scramble created by registered dietitian Sharon Palmer, The Plant-Powered Dietitian.

Filled with earthy greens, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and warm spices, this turmeric tofu scramble can be on the breakfast table in under 20 minutes, she says. To make the turmeric tofu scramble, you’ll need:

— 1 (14-ounce) package extra firm tofu.

— 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast.

— 2 teaspoons turmeric.

— ½ teaspoon smoked paprika.

— ¼ teaspoon black pepper.

— Pinch sea salt (optional).

— 2 tablespoons plant-based milk, plain, unsweetened (i.e., oat, soy, almond milk).

— 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil.

— 2 green onions, sliced.

— 2 cloves garlic, minced.

— 6 ounces (about 2¼ cups) sliced mushrooms.

— 2 cups loosely packed chopped greens (i.e., mustard, collard, spinach, kale).

— ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped.

Remove tofu from package and press it by wrapping it in paper towels and placing it between two plates with something heavy on top for 5 minutes, to allow extra liquid to drain off tofu.

Place tofu in a bowl and separate it with your hands to achieve a crumbly texture. Mix in nutritional yeast, turmeric, smoked paprika, black pepper, salt (optional) and plant-based milk.

Heat olive oil in a skillet and sauté green onions, garlic and mushrooms for about 5 minutes.

Add crumbled tofu, chopped greens and sun-dried tomatoes and sauté just until greens start to wilt (about 2 minutes). Serve immediately.

Almond flour keto pumpkin pancakes

No need to swear off pancakes, just use a nut flour like these pumpkin pancakes created by registered dietitian Michelle Dudash, author of “The Low-Carb Mediterranean Cookbook.”

Keep the carbs lower by using a buttery spread and skipping the syrup.

Dudash also likes to top the pancakes with no added sugar applesauce made with pureed roasted apples.

— ¼ cup almond flour.

— ¼ cup coconut flour.

— 1 teaspoon baking powder.

— ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or use ¼ teaspoon each cinnamon and ginger).

— 3 large eggs.

— ½ cup canned 100% pumpkin (not canned pumpkin pie filling).

— ¼ cup milk.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— 2 teaspoons neutral oil, like avocado oil.

Whisk the flours, baking powder and spices in a mixing bowl. Add eggs, pumpkin, milk and vanilla. Stir until completely combined.

Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium heat. Drizzle with the oil. When the oil is shimmering, drop the batter onto the pan using a ¼ cup scoop. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook until golden on one side, about 4 minutes. Flip the pancakes using a spatula and brown on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes.

Low-carb blueberry pecan coffee cake

With a delectable streusel topping, this moist single-layer cake is the perfect addition to a low-carb diet, says registered dietitian Regan Jones, creator of This Baking Life.

“By using nutrient-rich almond flour and a low-calorie sugar substitute, this coffee cake is only 5 grams net carbs per serving,” she says.

Ingredients

— 1/4 cup Swerve, brown sugar or other sugar substitute.

— 2 tablespoons arrowroot.

— Pinch of salt.

— 2 tablespoons melted butter.

— 1/2 cup chopped pecans.

— 1/4 cup olive oil or melted coconut oil.

— 3/4 cup Swerve brown or other brown sugar substitute.

— 1/4 cup almond milk.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— 2 large eggs, at room temperature.

— 1 cup almond flour.

— 2 tablespoons coconut flour.

— 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum.

— 1 teaspoon baking powder.

— 1/4 teaspoon salt.

— 3/4 cup fresh blueberries.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch round dish or cake pan with cooking spray. (Alternatively, line with a circle of parchment paper.)

Stir together 1/4 cup Swerve brown, arrowroot, salt, butter and pecans in a small bowl; set aside.

Whisk together wet ingredients (oil, 3/4 cup Swerve brown, milk, vanilla and eggs) in a large mixing bowl.

Whisk together dry ingredients (almond flour, coconut flour, xanthan gum, baking powder and salt) in a separate bowl. Add to oil mixture, and stir until well combined. Pour cake batter into prepared dish, smoothing batter to edges of dish. Top evenly with reserved streusel topping and blueberries, pressing down crumb topping gently into batter.

Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and set, about 45 minutes. For best results, check coffee cake at 30 minutes to be sure top of the cake is not getting overly done. If it is, cover with foil for remainder of cook time.

Keto banana bread

Bananas are higher in carbs compared to other fruits, but this banana bread created by Jones is lower in carbs because there’s no added sugar.

Many versions of “keto banana bread” use banana extract instead of real bananas, Jones says. She finds it unnecessary, and the taste is so much better using the real thing.

Given that each slice contains only 1/3 of a banana, Jones says the recipe is suitable for people following a keto diet.

Ingredients

— 4 overripe bananas.

— 4 large eggs (at room temperature).

— 1/2 cup almond butter or peanut butter.

— 2 tablespoons melted coconut oil or melted butter.

— 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

— 1/2 cup Swerve granular (optional).

— 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut flour.

— 2 teaspoon cinnamon.

— 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg.

— 1 teaspoon baking powder.

— 1 teaspoon baking soda.

— 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a loaf pan with cooking spray or line with parchment paper. Combine wet ingredients (bananas, eggs, almond butter, coconut oil and vanilla) in a large bowl; mix well using an electric mixer.

Whisk together dry ingredients (Swerve, coconut flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda and salt) in a medium bowl. Add to banana mixture and mix well. Spoon batter evenly into prepared loaf pan.

Bake in preheated oven until set and a wooden pick inserted into center comes out mostly clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool in pan 10 minutes. Transfer from pan to wire rack. Let cool completely before slicing.

