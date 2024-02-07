7 Best Part-Time Remote-Work Jobs

These jobs offer 20-hour workweeks with a remote lifestyle. Not everyone desires or is cut out for the 9-to-5 cubicle…

These jobs offer 20-hour workweeks with a remote lifestyle.

Not everyone desires or is cut out for the 9-to-5 cubicle life. If you’re looking for a sweet spot between flexibility and making a living, part-time remote jobs may provide a solution. Here’s a look at some of the best remote, part-time opportunities that offer the freedom to embrace a work-from-home lifestyle while still earning a livable wage.

These jobs scored above average or high on flexibility in U.S. News 100 Best Jobs ranking. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics describes them as commonly including part-time work or self-employment, where you can choose your own hours. They typically involve office work, which can generally be done at home, and are listed in alphabetical order.

Administrative Assistant

Median salary: $41,000

Flexibility: Above average

Administrative assistants wear many hats, and their job descriptions may vary depending on the employer. But generally, administrative assistant responsibilities include answering phones, organizing and maintaining files, scheduling appointments, managing social media accounts, and handling basic bookkeeping.

Although most work in offices, many administrative assistants work remotely as virtual assistants by finding clients on sites such as Fiverr and Upwork.

Administrative assistant ranks No. 26 among the Best Business Jobs.

Learn more about administrative assistants.

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median salary: $45,860

Flexibility: High

Bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks handle their employer’s accounts, complete financial statements and check reports for accuracy. They typically work in offices and may do site visits, although some may work part time or remotely.

Bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerk ranks No. 18 among the Best Business Jobs. To stand out among job applicants, it’s beneficial to have certifications in programs such as QuickBooks, Certified Payroll Professional and Microsoft Excel listed on your resume.

Learn more about bookkeeping, accounting and audit clerks.

Graphic Designer

Median salary: $57,990

Flexibility: High

Graphic designers create visuals such as images, layouts and graphics for print or digital media, including websites, advertisements, logos and packaging. They typically illustrate by hand and with the help of computer software. Their schedules vary depending on their workloads and deadlines, but those who freelance typically have greater control over where and how often they work.

Graphic designer ranks seventh among the Best Creative and Media Jobs.

Learn more about graphic designers.

Interpreter and Translator

Median salary: $53,640

Flexibility: High

Interpreters orally convey words or sign language between people who speak different languages in real time, while translators translate written text from one language to another. Both interpreters and translators can work in various settings, including schools, hospitals, courtrooms and conference centers. They may also work remotely and on a part-time basis.

This profession ranks No. 6 among the Best Creative and Media Jobs.

Learn more about interpreters and translators.

Technical Writer

Median salary: $79,960

Flexibility: Above average

Technical writers, also known as technical communicators, create clear and user-friendly documentation of complex technical information. They translate technical jargon into understandable language and use their expertise to create instruction manuals, how-to guides, and online help for products, software or processes.

Rather than working 40 hours a week for a company in an office setting, many technical writers find their own clients on sites such as Upwork and work from home either full time or part time.

Technical writer ranks third among the Best Creative and Media Jobs.

Learn more about technical writers.

Telemarketer

Median salary: $31,030

Flexibility: High

Telemarketers talk to potential customers on the phone to sell products for a company. Some of their daily job duties include explaining the benefits of the products they’re selling and taking payment information.

While most telemarketers work from call centers, many employers hiring for telemarketing jobs also offer work-from-home and part-time positions. This profession ranks No. 7 among the Best Sales and Marketing Jobs.

Learn more about telemarketers.

Web Developer

Median salary: $75,580

Flexibility: High

Web developers create, design and develop websites both at the front end and the back end. Besides ensuring a website is user-friendly, web developers are also responsible for the technical aspects, such as the website’s performance, capacity and speed.

While some web developers work full time in an office setting, many also freelance and take on their own clients. Doing so allows them to create their own schedules and even work remotely from anywhere in the world.

Web developer ranks No. 12 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs.

Learn more about web developers.

7 Best Part-Time Remote-Work Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/16/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.