15 Jobs to Consider for a Career Change

Switching your career path? Consider these jobs

If you’ve been toiling away at the same job for years and are daydreaming of something more, it may be time for a career switch.

We’ve compiled a list of jobs offering a strong salary and relatively stable job prospects to give you ideas on career paths to explore. Note that these careers don’t require more than a bachelor’s degree and should land you a salary of $60,000 a year or more.

All jobs on this list are selected from the U.S. News Best Jobs ranking. Salary data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Work-life balance scores come from U.S. News interviews and research.

15. Market Research Analyst

Median salary: $68,230

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Average

Market research analysts gather and study data related to market conditions to help organizations determine their target demographics, consumer buying habits, shopper preferences and product prices.

While most market research analysts have a four-year college degree in social science or business administration, the industry is open to anyone interested in understanding marketing and research methods. Plus, the BLS projects 13.4% employment growth for market research analysts between 2022 and 2032, which is higher than for many other professions.

Learn more about market research analysts.

14. Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $81,400

Education required: Associate degree

Work-life balance score: High

Dental hygienists work alongside doctors to clean teeth, examine oral health and educate patients on proper dental care. Some of their daily tasks include applying sealants and fluorides, removing plaque, and taking dental X-rays.

Most hygienists have at least graduated from an associate degree program accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation. These programs typically take two to three years to complete. With a median salary of over $80,000, pursuing a new career as a dental hygienist could be worth the investment.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

13. Sales Manager

Median salary: $130,600

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Average

Sales managers oversee a company’s sales team by setting targets, developing strategies and training staff to improve sales performance. If you already have sales experience, making a career transition into this role means more responsibility, a chance to shape strategies and the potential to earn a six-figure salary.

According to the BLS, sales managers typically have a bachelor’s degree, although a master’s degree or a Master of Business Administration could open doors to more opportunities.

Learn more about sales managers.

12. Web Developer

Median salary: $78,580

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: High

Web developers are the architects of the internet. They build and maintain websites, making sure everything looks good and works seamlessly on the front end and back end. With coding boot camps, web development courses on Coursera, Codecademy and other resources available online, the barrier to entry in web development is relatively low.

Web developer ranks No. 5 among the Best Technology Jobs and is estimated to experience 17% employment growth between 2022 and 2032, according to the BLS.

Learn more about web developers.

11. Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $96,310

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Average

Mechanical engineers apply their knowledge of mechanics, thermodynamics, structural analysis and other fields to design, develop, build and test all kinds of mechanical devices. Since their expertise is required in almost every industry, they can work anywhere.

Mechanical engineering ranks No. 1 among the Best Engineering Jobs. Plus, with an estimated 28,500 jobs opening up between 2022 and 2032 and a projected 10% employment growth over that period, a career in mechanical engineering could offer a promising future.

Learn more about mechanical engineers.

10. Operations Research Analyst

Median salary: $85,720

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Above average

Operations research analysts use their expertise in data mining, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling to come up with solutions that help businesses operate more cost-effectively and efficiently. The BLS projects 22.5% employment growth for operations research analysts between 2022 and 2032, making it one of the fastest-growing professions.

Most companies require an entry-level operations research analyst to have at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as mathematics or statistics.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

9. Management Analyst

Median salary: $95,290

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Average

Also known as management consultants, management analysts advise managers on how to make their organizations more profitable by identifying ways to increase efficiency and revenue while reducing costs.

Management analyst ranks No. 5 among the Best Business Jobs and offers great opportunities for career advancement and higher salaries. Most entry-level positions only require a bachelor’s degree, but some employers may prefer those with an MBA.

Learn more about management analysts.

8. Marketing Manager

Median salary: $140,040

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: High

Marketing managers rank No. 11 in both the 100 Best Jobs and Best-Paying Jobs rankings. Marketing managers plan and execute campaigns that communicate a brand’s message to its target audience. Some of their responsibilities include performing market research, understanding trends, figuring out customer preferences and creating marketing budgets.

If you’re interested in switching to this career path, it’s a good idea to have a bachelor’s degree in marketing or a related field. Having a deep understanding of digital marketing and social media can also be helpful.

Learn more about marketing managers.

7. Actuary

Median salary: $113,990

Education required: Bachelor’s degree Work-life balance score: Above average

Actuaries use database and statistical modeling software to help businesses like insurance companies evaluate risk and calculate the cost of related claims. They rank No. 3 among the Best Business Jobs, and the BLS projects 23.2% employment growth for actuaries between 2022 and 2032.

If you’re considering this career path, gaining internship experience can help you decide which actuarial path to follow since actuaries practice in various industries, including health insurance, enterprise risk management and retirement benefits. While a bachelor’s degree is required to enter this career, actuaries need to pass a series of exams to progress in the field.

Learn more about actuaries.

6. Data Scientist

Median salary: $103,500

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Average

Data scientists collect, analyze and interpret data to help organizations make better decisions. They can work in many industries, including health care, entertainment and technology. If you’re interested in this profession, you’ll typically need a bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as statistics or mathematics. However, some employers may require a master’s or a doctorate for more senior positions.

Learn more about data scientists.

5. Information Security Analyst

Median salary: $112,000

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Average

An information security analyst’s primary responsibility is to safeguard an organization’s computer systems and networks against cyber threats and unauthorized access. Their duties include staying up to date on security best practices, keeping an eye out for system threats and making recommendations for security improvements.

Information security analyst ranks No. 3 among the Best Technology Jobs and No. 7 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. If you’re a tech-savvy person who studied computer science or a related field in college, information security analyst can be a career path worth exploring. The pay is lucrative as well.

Learn more about information security analysts.

4. Medical and Health Services Manager

Median salary: $104,830

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Below average

Medical and health services managers keep hospitals and other health care facilities running efficiently. They’re responsible for creating work schedules for the medical staff, overseeing billing and fees for patients, recruiting workers, establishing goals for each department, and other tasks.

You should consider becoming a medical and health service manager if you’re thinking about a career change because it’s in high demand. The BLS projects 28.4% employment growth for medical and health services managers between 2022 and 2032.

Certification isn’t a requirement to enter the field, although most medical and health services managers have at least a bachelor’s degree in health administration.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

3. IT Manager

Median salary: $164,070

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: High

IT managers lead and coordinate technology-related activities within organizations. They oversee teams, manage projects, ensure system security, budget for IT resources and align technology strategies with business goals.

Most IT managers have a master’s degree, but they can get started with a bachelor’s degree in a related field and additional work experience. If you already have several years of experience in an IT occupation, transitioning into a managerial role can be a strategic career move that significantly boosts your earning potential.

Learn more about IT managers.

2. Software Developer

Median salary: $127,260

Education required: Bachelor’s Degree

Work-life balance score: Average

Software developers work with clients to produce software applications and upgrades. The job ranks No. 2 among the Best STEM Jobs and No. 1 among the Best Technology Jobs.

You can get started in this role with a bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as computer and information technology. Some employers are also open to self-taught individuals or those who’ve graduated from a coding boot camp. So even if you don’t have a traditional four-year college degree, making a career switch to become a software developer is still possible.

Learn more about software developers.

1. Financial Manager

Median salary: $139,790

Education required: Bachelor’s degree

Work-life balance score: Above average

Financial managers oversee an organization’s financial health. Their responsibilities include preparing and analyzing financial reports, managing the organization’s cash flow, developing financial plans to achieve organizational goals, and recommending cost-saving measures to boost profitability.

Financial manager ranks No. 1 among the Best Business Jobs and No. 2 in the 100 Best Jobs ranking. Plus, the median pay is lucrative. You could be a good fit for this role if you have experience working in a related occupation, such as a financial analyst or accountant.

Learn more about financial managers.

15 Jobs to Consider for a Career Change originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/14/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.