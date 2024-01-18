TSMC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of $1.44.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $19.62 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.88 billion, or $5.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.3 billion.

