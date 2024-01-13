Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blue Ridge Christian 41, New Covenant 29 Carlisle 61, GW-Danville 31 Catholic 60, Kellam 43 Charlotte Northside…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 41, New Covenant 29

Carlisle 61, GW-Danville 31

Catholic 60, Kellam 43

Charlotte Northside Christian, N.C. 73, St. Gertrude 32

Maury 58, Oscar Smith 37

Mt Carmel, Md. 47, Potomac 40

Mt Zion, Md. 50, Paul VI Catholic High School 33

Nansemond River 17, Kempsville 8

Norfolk Christian School 59, Flint Hill 40

Petersburg, W.Va. 78, Mountain Mission 71

Randolph-Macon Academy 65, King Abdullah 12

Shining Stars Sports 66, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 41

St. Michael 45, Fredericksburg Homeschool 31

Thomas Dale 81, Osbourn Park 40

Washburn, Tenn. 61, Thomas Walker 42

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 40, Virginia Academy 29

Woodstock Central 47, Stuarts Draft 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.