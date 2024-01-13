Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 41, New Covenant 29
Carlisle 61, GW-Danville 31
Catholic 60, Kellam 43
Charlotte Northside Christian, N.C. 73, St. Gertrude 32
Maury 58, Oscar Smith 37
Mt Carmel, Md. 47, Potomac 40
Mt Zion, Md. 50, Paul VI Catholic High School 33
Nansemond River 17, Kempsville 8
Norfolk Christian School 59, Flint Hill 40
Petersburg, W.Va. 78, Mountain Mission 71
Randolph-Macon Academy 65, King Abdullah 12
Shining Stars Sports 66, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 41
St. Michael 45, Fredericksburg Homeschool 31
Thomas Dale 81, Osbourn Park 40
Washburn, Tenn. 61, Thomas Walker 42
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 40, Virginia Academy 29
Woodstock Central 47, Stuarts Draft 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
