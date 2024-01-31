Radcom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its…

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.7 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $51.6 million.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $56 million to $60 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDCM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.