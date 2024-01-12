NC–Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has prevented for now an environmental regulatory board from canceling its lawsuit while state courts examine Gov. Roy Cooper’s arguments that legislative changes in the board’s makeup prevent him from carrying out effectively laws to control pollution. Superior Court Rebecca Holt’s agreed with Cooper’s lawyers during a quickly scheduled hearing Thursday to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the Environmental Management Commission from dismissing its complaint against the Rules Review Commission, according to court records. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 460 words by 2 p.m.

BANK RESULTS

NEW YORK — Three of the nation’s biggest banks said Friday that their profits fell last quarter, as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup deal with the lingering effects of higher interest rates and the industry costs of last year’s banking crisis that caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But setting aside the turbulence of the banking panic, the banks had a mostly strong 2023 driven by a resilient job market, a U.S. consumer who continues to spend and not fall behind on their debts despite the impact of inflation, and higher interest rates that have boosted revenue across the industry. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 730 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION ERRORS

MANASSAS, Va. — A northern Virginia county is acknowledging that it mistakenly underreported Joe Biden’s margin of victory there in the 2020 election by about 4,000 votes. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING: 400 words.

BOEING-EMERGENCY-LANDING

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will increase oversight of Boeing and audit the production of the 737 Max 9 jetliner after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines plane in midflight last week. It was the latest in a string of mishaps at the troubled aircraft maker. The FAA said Friday that it would judge whether Boeing and its suppliers followed approved quality procedures. The agency also indicated that it is reconsidering its longstanding practice of relying on employees at aircraft manufacturers to perform some safety analysis of planes. The move comes just a day after the FAA announced an investigation into whether Boeing failed to make sure a fuselage panel that blew off was safe and manufactured to meet the design that regulators approved. By Tom Krisher and David Koenig. SENT: 750 words, photos, audio.

____

LOCALIZATION

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-2024 LEGISLATURES-LOCALIZE IT: Republican-led state legislatures are again set to consider bills restricting medical care for transgender youth and, in some cases, adults, returning to the issue a year after a wave of high-profile bills became law and sparked lawsuits. We list the relevant measures in each state and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-BLACK-HISTORIC-COMMUNITIES-LOCALIZE IT: Historic Black communities have dwindled from their once-thriving existence in the United States and efforts to preserve what’s left encounter complicated challenges. The incorporated towns were founded by formerly enslaved people and often had their own churches, schools, stores and economic systems. Researchers estimate fewer than 30 historic Black towns are left, compared to more than 1,200 at the peak about a century ago. While some enclaves stand up to outside forces looking to repurpose the land, others find compromise that keeps the historical legacy alive. We list the locations of some of the remaining incorporated towns and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-NATIVE AMERICAN-SIGNS-LOCALIZE IT: Authorities from Minnesota to Maine are adding Native American language translations to road signs and building facades. The signage is part of an effort to revitalize Native languages and draw attention to Native communities that have longstanding ties to the areas. Others are doing it to make Native American residents feel more welcome. We list locations where this is happening and offer tips and resources for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTION 2024-STATE SUPREME COURTS: Crucial battles over abortion, gerrymandering, voting rights and other issues will take center stage in next year’s elections for state supreme court seats — 80 of them in 33 states. We offer a state-by-state breakdown and some suggested reporting tips. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AI-ELECTION 2024-LOCALIZE IT: Manipulated images and videos surrounding elections are nothing new — but 2024 is the first U.S. presidential contest where sophisticated AI tools that can produce convincing fakes in seconds are just a few clicks away. We provide key terms to know in your coverage, along with tips for identifying AI-generated content and details on state laws regulating political deepfakes. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHEDDING STOCKPILES-LOCALIZE IT: Some states that stockpiled millions of masks and other personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic are now throwing the items away. An Associated Press survey found that at least 15 states have tossed out some of the PPE items because they are expiring or have more than they need, while others have sold extra materials at bargain prices or have tried to give away surplus masks, gowns and gloves but have had difficulty finding entities willing to take them. We list states that have thrown out PPE, those that say that haven’t and we offer tips on how to report this locally. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

Houthi rebels vow fierce retaliation after American and British strikes against them

A frigid spell hits the Northwest as storm forecast cancels flights and classes across the US

US intensifies oversight of Boeing, will begin production audits after latest mishap for planemaker

CES 2024 updates: AI fortune telling, accessible gaming, a flying taxi and Martha Stewart

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.