Nasdaq: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $197 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The exchange operator posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.12 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.9 billion.

