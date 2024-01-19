Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jan. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Jan. 19.

Friday, Jan. 19 – Monday, Jan. 22 8:00 AM ALA LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience – American Library Association holds ‘LibLearnX’, library learning experience offering workshops and sessions to help attendees learn and network

Location: Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.alaliblearnx.org, https://twitter.com/ALALibrary

Contacts: ALA Communications and Marketing Office , cmomedia@ala.org

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 19 1:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore visits AI manufacturing facility – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits Xometry advanced manufacturing facility to discuss AI, automation and robotics’ role in Maryland’s manufacturing sector

Location: Xometry, 7951 Cessna Ave, Gaithersburg, MD

Weblinks: https://www.xometry.com/, https://twitter.com/Xometry

Contacts: Zella Panossian, CI&T Inc Press, ciandt@illumepr.com

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 20 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Jan. 20 9:30 AM Alexandria City Council hears feedback and votes on Confederate Street renaming proposals

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Hassuna Baishu, City of Alexandria, VA, Hassuna.Baishu@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7017

Sunday, Jan. 21 – Wednesday, Jan. 24 2024 U.S Naval Academy Leadership Conference

Location: United States Naval Academy, 121 Blake Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu, https://twitter.com/USNALeadConf

Contacts: Theodore Massey, U.S. Naval Academy, tmassey@usna.edu,

