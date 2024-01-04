Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 10:00 AM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper encourages people to donate blood during National Blood Donor Month

Location: ChristianaCare John H. Ammon Medical Education Center, 4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 11:00 AM Attorney for the District of Maryland Barron discusses crime reduction efforts – U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron discusses 2023 results of law enforcement efforts to reduce violent crime and plans for the new year

Location: US Attorney’s Office, 36 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: Marcy Lubin, U.S. Department of Justice , 1 410 209 4854

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 1:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore speaks at Tradepoint Atlantic graduation ceremony – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the inaugural Tradepoint Atlantic Empowerment Academy Business Development Cohort graduation ceremony

Location: Tradepoint Atlantic, 1600 Sparrows Point Boulevard, Sparrows Point, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 4:00 PM Montgomery County Exec Marc Elrich discusses ‘Salt Wise’ initiative – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich discusses the ‘Salt Wise’ initiative and showcases storm weather preparation

Location: 17000 Crabbs Branch Way, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Cindy Pena, Montgomery County DEP, celinda.pena@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 202 875 1563

Thursday, Jan. 04 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jan. 04 6:30 PM Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate David Trone participates in town hall meeting

Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Salisbury, 2812 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, MD

Contacts: Jared Schablein, Lower Shore Progressive Caucus, lowershoreprogressivecaucus@gmail.com, 1 443 669 4444

Thursday, Jan. 04 – Sunday, Jan. 07 American Correctional Association Winter Conference

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Fort Washington, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aca.org

Contacts: , U.S. Department of Justice, 1 202 514 2007

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 8:00 AM Frederick County hosts 2024 Business Insight Forum

Location: Frederick Health Village, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Jodie Bollinger, Frederick County, JBollinger@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1058

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jan. 05 1:00 PM Dem Reps. Jamie Raskin and Jason Crow discuss anniversary of January 6th Capitol attack – Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and Jason Crow and End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund President Tiffany Muller discuss ‘the continued threats MAGA extremism poses for our democracy in 2024’ on the third anniversary of the January 6th Capitol attack

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://endcitizensunited.org/, https://twitter.com/stopbigmoney

Contacts: Jonas Edwards-Jenks, End Citizens United, jonas@endcitizensunited.org

Saturday, Jan. 06 – Sunday, Jan. 07 The D.C. Big Flea Market & Antique Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thebigfleamarket.com/, https://twitter.com/BigFleaMarket

Contacts: Big Flea Market, info@damorepromotions.com, 1 757 430 4735

