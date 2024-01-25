Medicare Enrollment Deadlines You Shouldn’t Miss

If you have Medicare or you’re turning 65 this year, there are some key dates you need to know. [IMAGE]…

If you have Medicare or you’re turning 65 this year, there are some key dates you need to know.

[IMAGE]

Understanding the basics of Medicare can help keep you — and your coverage — on track.

Here’s a guide to Medicare enrollment dates to help you be better prepared.

Initial Enrollment Period

Medicare’s initial enrollment period for Parts A and B refers to a seven-month time period that lasts three months before you turn 65, the month you actually turn 65 and three months after you turn 65.

If your birthday falls on the first of the month, Medicare treats it as if it were the last day of the previous month — meaning that you can sign up four months before and two months after your birthday month. Coverage can’t start earlier than the month you turn 65, regardless of when you sign up.

Part A is hospital insurance and helps cover inpatient care in hospitals, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care and home health care. Part B is medical insurance and helps cover outpatient care, home health care, durable medical equipment (wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds and other equipment, for example, and many preventive services (such as screenings and vaccines).

In addition to signing up for Medicare Parts A and B, there are a few additional things to know about the Medicare initial enrollment period:

— You can also use this time period to sign up for Medicare Part C, also known as a Medicare Advantage Plan. This is a plan offered by private insurance companies that provide additional benefits.

— You also can sign up for Medicare Part D, which is its prescription drug plan.

— You can sign up for a Medicare supplement plan, also known as Medigap, in the six-month period that begins the month when you turn 65. Medigap is also offered through private insurance companies to help you cover some of Medicare’s out-of-pocket costs.

It’s important to explore your options and how to pursue Medicare after retirement. Don’t wait until the last minute to do this, and don’t count on things like coverage through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. COBRA gives people who lose their health benefits the right to continue coverage through their group health plan for a limited time. While this is a popular stopgap measure, premiums can be high.

Regardless of employment status, anyone can sign up for Medicare during the general enrollment period between January 1 and March 31 each year. You can apply for Medicare even if you have health coverage from another source.

Medigap initial enrollment

Medicare Supplement Insurance

plans, or Medigap, can be used to pay for some of Medicare’s cost-sharing requirements.

The Medigap open enrollment period is different from other parts of Medicare. It’s a six-month period that begins when you are 65 or older and have enrolled in Medicare Part B. During this open enrollment period, the government requires private Medicare-approved health insurance companies to sell you a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan, regardless of your health status. This is often the arrangement of choice for those with chronic conditions or anticipating significant health care needs.

While Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan after this enrollment period, insurance companies are allowed to use medical underwriting to decide how much to charge for the policy. They can even reject individuals they don’t want to cover.

“This is one reason that it is important to assess your needs and seek the best and most appropriate coverage,” says Meredith Ramsey, a New Orleans-based insurance consultant. “Don’t wait until you get sick to make decisions or attempt to make changes because it might be too late.”

When Your Coverage Starts

Medicare Parts A and B coverage starts the month after you sign up. If you enroll, say, in mid-January, your coverage will begin February 1.

If you’re receiving Social Security benefits, you may get automatically signed up for Medicare Parts A and B when you turn 65.

If you’re purchasing Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage) or a Medicare supplement plan, the coverage typically starts the month after you have signed up. So, signing up in June will put your Part C plan into effect July 1. If you sign up for Medicare Part C before you turn 65, then your coverage will begin when you reach your 65th birthday.

General Enrollment Period

Medicare’s general enrollment period runs from January 1 to March 31. It’s geared toward people who didn’t sign up for Medicare when they were first eligible. During general enrollment, you can sign up for Medicare Part B coverage. You will likely have to pay a penalty for not signing up during the initial enrollment period. The penalty may be 10% of your monthly premium, or it could be more. That’s why it’s a good idea to sign up for Medicare during the initial enrollment period versus waiting and having to pay a penalty.

If you sign up for Medicare during the general enrollment period, your coverage will begin the month after you sign up.

Special Enrollment Period

Medicare’s special enrollment period refers to an eight-month time period when you have certain changes in life that may affect your Medicare Part C or D coverage, such as a move to a different state. You also may qualify to sign up for Medicare Parts A and B during the special enrollment period if you don’t already have those plans.

Here are some examples of when you may qualify for Medicare’s special enrollment period:

— You’re moving to a new state or city that isn’t covered under your current plan.

— You had health insurance coverage elsewhere but now you don’t. For instance, you may have had coverage through your job but you stopped working, or you had coverage through a spouse’s plan and now you don’t.

— Medicare has ended coverage with your current plan.

Medicare Open Enrollment Period

Medicare open enrollment runs from October 15 to December 7 every year. During this time, current Medicare enrollees can join a new Medicare Advantage plan, sign up for a stand-alone prescription drug plan (also known as Medicare Part D) or switch from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage. Changes made during this period will take effect on January 1 of the following year.

Medicare Advantage open enrollment runs from January 1 to March 31 each year. This is when beneficiaries can switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or change from Medicare Advantage or original Medicare, with or without a separate Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

For members on either Medicare Advantage or a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, look for your annual notice of changes from your plan toward the end of September.

“This is extremely important because it will tell you about what your coverage will be in the coming year. Even if you plan to work beyond age 65 and will have coverage, don’t make assumptions about coverage after retirement. You could get tripped up if you do,” says Diane Omdahl, a Wisconsin-based registered nurse and co-founder of 65 Incorporated. “If you ignore this, you could be in for some unpleasant surprises. Know about any changes to your plan, and compare and contrast with others so you can make sure you have the best one for your needs.”

This notice will provide you with updates about changes to the coverage and costs of your current plan that will take effect on January 1.

If you want to modify your plans based on these changes, the open enrollment period is the time to do it.

How to Sign Up for Medicare

Here’s what you need to know about signing up for original Medicare, which includes Parts A and B.

How to sign up for Original Medicare

The easiest way to sign up for Medicare is online through the Social Security website. You can do this if you’re going to turn 65 and you are interested in Medicare parts A or B.

If you have other circumstances (for example, you have part A and want to add part B as you’re losing health coverage through your job), you’ll need to fill out a specific form and fax or mail it to your local Social Security office. Find out on the Medicare website about which forms you may need to complete.

You can also enroll in Medicare by calling 1-800-772-1213, which is the national number for Social Security.

How to sign up for Medicare Advantage

You can sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan by using the website of the insurance company that is offering the plan. The company also will likely have a phone number to call for enrollment.

How to sign up for a Medicare Supplement plan

Similarly, you can sign up for a Medicare Supplement plan through the website of the insurance company that is offering the plan. The company also will likely have a phone number to call for enrollment.

What Happens If You Miss a Deadline?

If you miss a deadline, you may have to wait up to a year to apply for coverage or make a change in your plan. However, it’s important not to panic.

“Talk to an independent insurance agent or someone else with expertise in Medicare,” Ramsey suggests.

They may be able to help you find or keep coverage or make changes. Even if you have to deal with penalty fees or higher premiums, it may be worth the investment. However, the best move is to put these key dates on your calendar now and plan ahead.

