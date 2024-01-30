Littelfuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.9 million in its fourth quarter.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Tuesday reported profit of $42.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.02 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $533.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $259.5 million, or $10.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $505 million to $530 million for the fiscal first quarter.

